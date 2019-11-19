Andrew Himmel receives national recognition through the NEW YORK CITY BIG BOOK AWARD

Andrew Himmel discusses The Reluctant Healer at the book launch

The NEW YORK CITY BIG BOOK AWARD recognized The Reluctant Healer by Andrew Himmel as the 2019 winner for General Fiction.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reluctant Healer has won the 2019 New York City Big Book Award in the category of General Fiction. This follows the novel’s previous distinction in 2019 as the winner of the International Book Awards in two categories, General Fiction and Inspirational Fiction.The Reluctant Healer was also named to Kirkus Reviews Best Books of 2018, whose starred review stated: "The author’s sharply etched characters and smart, observant prose shrewdly capture the ways people think and talk about religious and philosophical issues . . . A vivid evocation of the conflict between reason and spirituality."The New York City Big Book Award competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.The Reluctant Healer tells the story of a young attorney who is torn between mounting evidence that he has the energetic ability to heal others and his life-long skepticism of alternative views."Is The Reluctant Healer autobiographical? I have to give a typical lawyer’s answer. Yes and no. I am a conventional attorney from New York City. My wife is an energy life coach. The differences in our marriage present unique challenges, and the novel is a loosely fictionalized account of those challenges. So while the actual plot of the book does not neatly track the paths of our lives, the novel in broad strokes captures the central dynamic of our marriage." - Andrew Himmel"In 2019, we had true worldwide participation. Book submissions were impressive this year as we collected from six continents: Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; cities such as Buenos Aires, Cairo, London, Moscow, New York; and across the U.S. We are so proud to announce the winners and favorites in our annual NEW YORK CITY BIG BOOK AWARD," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.The Reluctant Healer is available for purchase in bookstores through the country and on amazon.com For more information, visit the author's website For publicity, press and media inquiries, contact



