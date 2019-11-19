Two Earn CCIM Designation

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gainesville, Florida: Swift Creek Realty is proud to announce that Amber Crawford, Broker/Owner, and Carrie Cason, Broker/Associate have been awarded the CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) Designation in a pinning ceremony that took place recently in San Diego, CA. This is a major accomplishment for Amber and Carrie. Not only are they joining a very select number of CCIM’s in the Gainesville/Alachua County area, they are the first commercial realtors in Lake City/Lake Butler to receive this honor. Swift Creek is fortunate to have two such accomplished professionals in house.The path to earning the CCIM designation is extensive and includes advanced coursework in financial and market analysis, submission of a portfolio showing robust achievements in commercial real estate, as well as passing an intensive examination. Their accomplishment exemplifies Swift Creek Realty’s values of expertise, knowledge, connection and specialization and will allow them to assist customers in conquering the challenges of the real estate market and investment market. Amber and Carrie will use their proficiency in commercial investments as well as their passion for problem solving to find creative solutions for Swift Creek clients. Their acquisition of this prestigious designation adds to our legacy and professional accomplishments.To learn more about our company and recent accomplishments, click here http://www.swiftcreekrealty.net/CCIM/ About Swift Creek Realty: Founded in 2006, Swift Creek serves the North Florida region through a business philosophy rooted in the values of specialization, connection, grit and integrity. Swift Creek has a heritage of excellence, building on generations of family-based dedication to service in the real estate sector. When a family’s understanding of an industry runs generations deep, there’s a preconceived notion of trust and experience in the customer’s mind. We never forget that. While Swift Creek is a creation of the current generation, we honor the knowledge, experience and values we have inherited by using them as a springboard to success. Not only have we picked up the gauntlet of innovation, we’re chugging ahead with it at full steam.



