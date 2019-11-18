Ace Computers to Showcase Custom Workstations at SC19, Partner with Intel

Ace Computers will showcase a line of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL) solutions at SC19 in Denver.

We are proud to showcase what we do best at SC19. The Ace team is committed to serving the needs of our clients in order to work efficiently, effectively, and safely.” — John Samborski, CEO of Ace Computers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ace Computers, one of the world’s leading workstation developers, will showcase a line of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL) solutions based on graphics processing unit (GPU) computing at SC19 in Denver November 17-22 in Booth 1511.With traditional high performance computing is hitting a performance wall and data volumes exploding, workloads becoming increasingly complex, the need for a breakthrough in HPC performance became clear to Ace Computers and thus designed the world’s largest supercomputers to work for small clusters.“We are proud to showcase what we do best at SC19,” Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said. “The Ace team is committed to serving the needs of our clients in order to work efficiently, effectively, and safely.”Earlier this year Intel recognized the outstanding achievement of Ace Computers, along with a select group of partners with the distinction of Partner of the Year. The Partner of the Year award singles out for recognition companies that employ Intel technologies and solutions while demonstrating excellence in technology platform design and integrated solutions. These companies have achieved the highest standards of design, development, integration and technology deployment to accelerate innovation in PC computing, data center, storage, vertical solutions and marketing.About Ace Computers: Founded in 1983 and based in the U.S. since its inception, Ace Computers is one of the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include: Arizona, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Minnesota.For more information, visit http://acecomputers.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.