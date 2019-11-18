Laugh Factory Hosts 40th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Feast with Top Comedians with Top Comedians

The Laugh Factory

“Spending the Holidays alone is no laughing matter.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world-famous Laugh Factory will host its 40th annual free Thanksgiving Feasts on Thursday, November 28th. The Laugh Factory welcomes those away from home, those who might be lonely or simply in need of a warm meal, a hug or a laugh. Top comedians including Tim Allen, Dane Cook, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Nealon, Shawn Wayans and other celebrities will help serve each guest a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Comics will perform live for them. On hand, welcoming guests at the door will be owner Jamie Masada.

The Laugh Factory encourages everyone to spread the word of the event. “Perhaps someone is bashful or there might be someone homeless in your neighborhood who needs a ride,” says Masada, “particularly at this difficult time, you might know of someone who has suffered, and whose children could use a warm holiday meal.” Last year over 2500 people were served and this year, the Laugh Factory is preparing for even more in Hollywood.

Every year since 1979, Masada has opened his club for Thanksgiving, dishing up free dinners to the homeless and up-and-coming artists, as well as providing some much-needed comedic relief. For his humanitarian effors, Masada has been recognized with numerous awards, including the NAACP Freedom Award, The Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and the ACLU Freedom of Speech Award, to name a few.

The Thanksgiving Day Feast will be held at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, California. The event starts at 1:00 p.m and be followed by a comedy show by the comedians previously listed.

Masada, who founded the iconic Laugh Factory, has helped launch the careers of countless comedians including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Ali Wong and Dave Chappelle. He is revered as a pioneer and innovator and is an iconic name on the comedy scene. His knowledge and expertise have made him the leading authority on all things comedy and his advice is highly regarded by the entertainment industry's top power brokers.

What exactly makes people laugh has been a life-long question for Jamie Masada. He has opened clubs in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Chicago and Las Vegas. He’s talked with comics and their friends; with doormen and tourists; with students and their professors about what they think it is that makes - or allows - people to laugh. One explanation he references, discussed at a college conference, involved what Shakespeare did. The plays were about history and tragedy and Kings and wars, but there was very often the presence of a commentator who made people laugh.



