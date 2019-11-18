West Palm Beach Commissioner Christina Lambert Joins The Jewish Women’s Foundation Legislative Breakfast Panel

Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Greater Palm Beaches Logo

Panel members will discuss issues impacting women in Florida featuring local and statewide elected and public officials

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Lambert, West Palm Beach City Commission District 5, will join the Jewish Women’s Foundation Legislative Breakfast Panel to discuss issues impacting women and girls in Florida featuring local and statewide elected and public officials on Tuesday, November 19.

Who: West Palm Beach City Commission President Christina Lambert

What: Commissioner Lambert will speak on a panel discussion during the JWF’s Legislative Breakfast Panel to discuss issues impacting women and girls in Florida and share policy information. Panelists will participate in a Q&A after the discussion. The panel will be moderated by trustee Professor Penny Miller. Panelists include Rep. Emily Slosberg, Florida House of Representatives District 91; Vice Mayor Rachelle A Litt, Palm Beach Gardens; and Sen. Lori Berman, Florida Senate, District 3.

The event is hosted by the Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Greater Palm Beaches.

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 9:30-11 a.m. ET.

Where: Alpert Jewish Family Service

5841 Corporate Way #200

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

The JWF’s Legislative Breakfast Panel is open to the community. Tickets are $18 and include a light breakfast.

To register, please visit: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E229129&id=24



