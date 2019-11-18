Sweet, Savvy Ways to Simplify Holiday Cooking

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Most holiday feasts call for delicious dishes to please a crowd, but making preparation as simple as possible is as time-honored a tradition as the turkey itself. Simplifying your recipes and the ingredients you’ll need is one of the easiest ways you can take pressure off your own shoulders as the festivities draw near.



For example, this Sweet Tea Turkey Brine calls for just a handful of easy-to-find ingredients like Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea – available nationwide and fresh-brewed without any added preservatives or colors – for a tender centerpiece at your gathering. Follow it up with Sweet Pumpkin Bread for dessert that will truly wow your crowd while cutting down on prep time.

Sweet Tea Turkey Brine Prep time: 20 minutes Cook time: 15 minutes 1 gallon Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea 1 cup kosher salt 3 large sweet onions, quartered 4 lemons, sliced 8 garlic cloves, peeled 5 sprigs rosemary 10 cups ice whole turkey

In large stockpot over medium-high heat, combine sweet tea and kosher salt; stir frequently until salt is dissolved. Add onions, lemons, garlic and rosemary. Remove from heat; let cool to room temperature.



When broth mixture cools, pour into clean 5-gallon bucket. Stir in ice.

Wash and dry turkey. Remove innards. Place turkey, cavity-side up, into brine to fill cavity. Cover and place bucket in refrigerator overnight.

Remove turkey, carefully draining excess brine; pat dry. Discard excess brine.

Cook turkey, as desired, reserving drippings for gravy.

Sweet Pumpkin Bread Prep time: 15 Cook time: 55-60 minutes Yield: 1 loaf 1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour 1 1/2 cups sugar 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg 2 eggs 1 cup canned pumpkin 1/2 cup Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea 1/2 cup pecans or walnuts (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F.



In large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, baking powder and nutmeg. In small bowl, whisk eggs, pumpkin and sweet tea. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients until just moistened. Fold in nuts, if desired.

Pour into greased 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Bake 55-60 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to wire rack.

