CerbAir awarded at EIT Digital Challenge for being one of the "scaleups" who will change Europe.

Lucas Le Bell (CEO) and Sébastien Wuidart (CFO) in Brussels last November 7th (c) EIT Digital Thomas Herlin (left) congratulates Lucas Le Bell (CerbAir) for 1st rank on Digital Cities category (c) EIT Digital

CerbAir won the first prize in the "Digital Cities" category. An award also accompanied by a grant and a support in development.

I am extremely proud for CerbAir and our team. This award from EIT Digital will allow us to access new markets in Europe.” — Lucas Le Bell

BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, HAUTS DE SEINE, FRANCE, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 7th, Lucas Le Bell, co-founder and CEO of CerbAir, received from Thomas Herlin the valuable prize of EIT Digital, an EU funded European innovation network More than 279 scaleups were competing for the most prestigious competition of the European deep tech. Since 2014, the EIT Digital has distinguished the expertise of European companies from start-up to scaleup. It focuses on encouraging companies that will have an impact on the future of Europe.At the end of a competition gathering candidates from 33 different countries, CerbAir won the first prize in the "Digital Cities" category. An award also accompanied by a grant and a support in development.“This is not your usual competition where just the winners count,” states Chahab Nastar, Chief Innovation Officer at EIT Digital. “The 25 finalists have been carefully selected; they are all winners in the sense that they all have evidence of growth potential. The juries saw tremendous qualities in the 10 companies that came on top. We now welcome them into the EIT Digital Accelerator and will give them dedicated pan European support for customer acquisition and fundraising. We want them to become large dominant companies in their respective markets” he adds."I am deeply proud for CerbAir and our team," says Lucas Le Bell co-founder. "This award also recognize the support of our investors such as MBDA (European missile represented by Denis Gardin), Jean-Michel Aulas through his family office and Technofounders, the French studio startup who helped launch CerbAir," he recalls."We founded CerbAir in 2015 but the production of our radiofrequency (RF) anti-drone solutions was only initiated in 2017. In two years, what a long way!" recalls Lucas Le Bell, graduated from Management School of Lyon. "The prize awarded by the EIT Digital will allow us to access new markets in Europe. Our solutions are already implemented with the army and the police operational teams. The support of EIT Digital will allow us to strengthen our position in the institutional and civil sectors," he comments.About EIT Digital:EIT Digital aims at global impact through European innovation fueled by entrepreneurial talent and digital technology. EIT Digital strengthens Europe’s position in the digital world by delivering breakthrough digital innovations to the market and breeding entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and improved quality of life. EIT Digital helps business and entrepreneurs to be at the frontier of digital innovation by providing them with technology, talent, and growth support.EIT Digital is a leading European digital innovation and entrepreneurial education organization driving Europe’s digital transformation. Its way of working embodies the future of innovation through a pan-European ecosystem of over 200 top European corporations, SMEs, startups, universities and research institutes, where students, researchers, engineers, business developers and entrepreneurs collaborate in an open innovation setting. This pan-European ecosystem is located in Amsterdam, Berlin, Braga, Budapest, Brussels, Eindhoven, Edinburgh, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milano, Munich, Nice, Paris, Rennes, Stockholm, Trento, and San Francisco.About CerbAirCerbAir is a French defense and security company that was launched in 2015 after the increasing number of drone incidents entailed the need to protect all sensitive sites from this new airborne threat. Strongly convinced that air space security is a shared concern, CerbAir offers the most cost-effective solutions on the market. For the first time, security has become three-dimensional and CerbAir has the answer: Detect, Identify and Neutralize all malicious drones.



