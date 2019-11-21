English as a Second Language Program Offered at Charter School in Allentown

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown offers English as a Second Language courses

ESL classes at Executive Education Academy Charter School help students achieve English proficiency.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For students whose native language is not English, school can be difficult and even stressful. However, Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown is offering an ESL, or English as a Second Language, program for students in grades K-12 whose dominant language is not English.“Without support, these students are at a higher risk of missing out on educational opportunities like graduation or even college,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school The ESL program at EEACS gives students specialized instruction in the social and academic aspects of the English language. Working with trained professionals and their peers, they’ll gain proficiency in listening, speaking, reading, and writing.“We’ve seen numerous students come out of this program and excel,” Lysek adds. “It is amazing to see their success and confidence.”To learn more about the ESL program at the Lehigh Valley charter school , visit https://ee-schools.org/academics/esl/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



