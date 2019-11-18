There were 518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,424 in the last 365 days.

temp testing - dn

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Read Announcement
Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.