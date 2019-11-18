Somalia: First Review Under the Staff-Monitored Program-Press Release; and Staff Report; IMF Country Report No. 19/343; October 1, 2019
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
Publication Date:
November 18, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Implementation of the new SMP IV is satisfactory and the economic outlook is in line with expectations. The underlying growth momentum continues, supported by ongoing reforms; however, lower than expected rains in late 2018 and the first half of 2019 threatens Somalia’s already fragile food security and the UN has indicated that up to 2.1 million people face severe hunger through December 2019. The authorities are progressing on the HIPC Decision Point benchmarks, and these efforts must be sustained.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/343
English
Publication Date:
November 18, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513520582/1934-7685
Stock No:
1SOMEA2019004
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
51
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.