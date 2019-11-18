Somalia: First Review Under the Staff-Monitored Program-Press Release; and Staff Report; IMF Country Report No. 19/343; October 1, 2019

Author/Editor:

Implementation of the new SMP IV is satisfactory and the economic outlook is in line with expectations. The underlying growth momentum continues, supported by ongoing reforms; however, lower than expected rains in late 2018 and the first half of 2019 threatens Somalia’s already fragile food security and the UN has indicated that up to 2.1 million people face severe hunger through December 2019. The authorities are progressing on the HIPC Decision Point benchmarks, and these efforts must be sustained.