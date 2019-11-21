The Radicati Group Releases “Data Loss Prevention Market, 2019-2023”

The market for Data Loss Prevention Solutions continues to see strong growth

Content-aware DLP solutions are increasingly necessary to protect against internal and external threats” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact:The Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059admin@radicati.comPalo Alto, CA – November 21, 2019 – The Radicati Group’s latest study, “Data Loss Prevention Market, 2019-2023” offers an in-depth analysis of the market for full, content-aware enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions are appliances, software, cloud services, and hybrid solutions that provide electronic data supervision and management to help organizations prevent non-compliant information sharing. These solutions serve to protect data at rest, data in use, and data in motion.The study provides market size, installed base and revenue market share by vendor, four-year forecasts, breakouts by region and business size for the DLP market. It also provides a detailed analysis of key market players, including Broadcom (Symantec), Clearswift, CoSoSys, Digital Guardian, Falcongaze, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Forcepoint, McAfee, Safetica, SearchInform, and Zecurion.According to the study, the worldwide market for DLP solutions is expected to reach over $1.2 billion in 2019.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our market research programs, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, information archiving, regulatory compliance, wireless technologies, web services, social networking, instant messaging, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



