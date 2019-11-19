The Radicati Group Releases “Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Market, 2019-2023”

Deployment of CASB Solutions continues to see strong growth

CASB solutions are becoming essential for organizations of all sizes” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact:The Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059admin@radicati.comPalo Alto, CA – November 19, 2019 – The Radicati Group’s latest study, “Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Market, 2019-2023” offers an in-depth analysis of the market for CASB solutions. CASB solutions serve to monitor activity and enforce security policies between cloud users and cloud applications. CASB solutions give organizations visibility into authorized and non-authorized (i.e. Shadow IT) cloud applications, in order to monitor user activity, warn administrators about hazardous actions, enforce security compliance policies, and prevent malware.The study provides market size, installed base and revenue market share by vendor, four-year forecasts, breakouts by region and business size for the CASB market. It also provides a detailed analysis of key market players, including Bitglass, Broadcom (Symantec), CipherCloud, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, Netskope, Palo Alto Networks, and Proofpoint.According to the study, the worldwide revenue for CASB solutions is expected to grow from over $870 million in 2019, to over $3.8 billion by 2023.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our market research programs, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, information archiving, regulatory compliance, wireless technologies, web services, social networking, instant messaging, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



