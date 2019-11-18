DZS Announces Resignation of Board Member

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI, the “Company” or “DZS”), a global leader in network access solutions for service providers and enterprise networks, today announces that Dr. Michael Connors has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective November 15, 2019.



“I have enjoyed the friendship and contributions of those who have served with me on the board over my time with the company,” said Dr. Connors. “I thank DZS management for what has been a fruitful relationship and look forward to the company’s continued success.”

“On behalf of our board of directors, I personally thank Mike for his valuable service and guidance over the past 16 years,” stated Yung Kim, CEO of DZS. “Mike’s experience with complex corporate restructuring efforts brought invaluable insight to our organization during the merger with Dasan Networks Solutions, and I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ including commercial acceptance of the Company’s products; competition in the communications equipment market; the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy and operating plans; and economic conditions. See also the risk factors in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings available at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

