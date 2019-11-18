H&R Block Emerald Advance® line of credit gives consumers access to up to $1,000

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block knows the unexpected need for cash can pop up. Consumers need access to money and Block can provide access to up to $1,000 upon approval with the H&R Block Emerald Advance® line of credit . Starting today consumers can apply at any participating H&R Block tax office. Approved applicants are eligible for an unsecured credit limit between $350 and $1,000.



“Whether it is to plan for end-of-year expenses, holidays, or other financial needs that pop up throughout the year, the Emerald Advance provides consumers an option for money when they need it,” said Margaret Ostrowski, vice president of financial products and partnerships with H&R Block.

How to apply for Emerald Advance line of credit

To apply for the Emerald Advance, clients must bring a current earnings statement (e.g., paystub), valid, unexpired government-issued photo identification (e.g., a driver’s license) and their H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® if they have one, to a participating H&R Block tax office.

The Emerald Advance is originated by Axos BankRM. Upon application, the bank will determine approval based on standard underwriting criteria. Approved applicants typically leave the office with the first draw already loaded to their Emerald Card.

For additional details, visit the Emerald Advance website. Consumers can make an appointment to apply or locate a participating office online or by calling 800-HRBLOCK.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax and small business services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 11,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, as well as through virtual channels and H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block offers small business financial solutions through its retail locations and online through Wave . In fiscal 2019, H&R Block had revenues of $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom .

H&R Block Emerald Advance® line of credit and H&R Block Emerald Savings® offered through Axos Bank®, Member FDIC. H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® issued by Axos Bank pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. All products subject to ID verification. If approved for an Emerald AdvanceSM, your credit limit could be between $350-$1000. Line of credit subject to credit and underwriting approval. Fees apply. Products offered only at participating offices. Promotional period 11/14/2019 – 1/10/2020. Emerald Financial Services, LLC is a registered agent of Axos Bank. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Emerald Advance line of credit is a tax refund-related credit product. Emerald Card® is a tax refund-related deposit product. OBTP# B13696 ©2019 HRB Tax Group, Inc.

For Further Information Investor Relations: Colby Brown ǀ (816) 854-4559 ǀ colby.brown@hrblock.com Media Relations: Susan Waldron ǀ (816) 854-5522 ǀ susan.waldron@hrblock.com



