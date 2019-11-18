Olloclip® Introduces New Mobile Lens Systems for iPhone 11 Series and Samsung S10 and S10e

Company Continues Legacy of Innovation

/EIN News/ -- Foothill Ranch, CA, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olloclip®, makers of the Original Mobile Lens System™, are pleased to introduce their new product range including one-piece clips and protective cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, along with the Samsung S10 and Samsung S10e, it was announced today by Olloclip CEO Jim Weisz.

“With the arrival of the iPhone 11 series and Samsung’s new S series, Olloclip is proud to continue innovating exciting solutions for mobile photographers who just want to shoot on their phones,” said Weisz. “Olloclip’s unique unibody clips make attachment to the phone a breeze, and our precise engineering ensures that whatever lens is being used fits perfectly every time.”

In addition to new clips and cases, Olloclip is re-introducing its extremely popular Macro 10X Essential ($34.99), launching a new Pocket Telephoto 2X Essential ($64.99) and offering an updated Stability Kit ($65.99) that includes Olloclip’s popular BSR Bluetooth Shutter Release along with a super-light tripod and Pivot Grip stabilizer.

With this new range of clips the company has made a substantial commitment to ensuring that all of its products will always work together.

The new Olloclip lens system allows any lens to be used with any clip, and to complete the transition the company will be rolling out a new iPhone 8/7 and 8Plus/7Plus clip in December.

The company has also developed several unique clip and lens assortments to deliver maximum utility and performance as well as great value.

Kits include:

Olloclip StartPack ™ ($79.99) –Includes the customer’s choice of clip, the Telephoto 2X Start lens, the SuperWide Start lens, and the UltraWide Start lens. The StartPack is a solid foundation for any mobile photographer to begin making great images with their phone.

™ ($79.99) –Includes the customer’s choice of clip, the Telephoto 2X Start lens, the SuperWide Start lens, and the UltraWide Start lens. The StartPack is a solid foundation for any mobile photographer to begin making great images with their phone. Olloclip MacroProPack ™ (starting at $199.99) – Includes the customer’s choice of clip along with all 5 of Olloclip’s Macro lenses: the 7/14X two-in-one, the Fisheye/15X two-in-one, the 10X Essential and the 21X SuperFine™ Pro packaged in a custom-designed case.

™ (starting at $199.99) – Includes the customer’s choice of clip along with all 5 of Olloclip’s Macro lenses: the 7/14X two-in-one, the Fisheye/15X two-in-one, the 10X Essential and the 21X SuperFine™ Pro packaged in a custom-designed case. Olloclip ElitePack™ ($129.99) – Includes a phone-specific clip for the iPhone 11 series, Samsung S10 or S10e, along with the Fisheye/15X Macro Essential two-in-one, and the Pocket Telephoto 2X Essential. This kit is optimized for the newest phones on the market, giving mobile photographers all of the tools they need.

As a pioneer in the field of mobile photography Olloclip remains committed to innovation and exploration and will always look for ways to make a phone’s camera do more. For more information on Olloclip’s clips, lenses and more, please visit olloclip.com .

###

About Olloclip

Founded in 2011 in Southern California, Olloclip pioneered the mobile photography lens and accessories category.

Olloclip has been issued over 100 patents worldwide and is recognized globally for class-leading design and technology. Leveraging the phenomenal success of its original product, the 3-in-1 Lens, the company continues to innovate with a growing line of ground-breaking lens sets and accessories for the mobile photographer. Olloclip remains committed to finding new and exciting ways to enhance the mobile photography experience—and to making it easy and fun to capture inspiring photos and video on mobile devices.

Whether you’re a professional photographer using Olloclip on set, a real estate agent photographing the inside of a multi-million dollar home, a beekeeper checking on the health of your hive, or an every-day picture taker, Olloclip really does make your phone’s camera do more.

Olloclip—For Every Adventure

Media Assets: Click here to view and download Olloclip visual assets

Attachments

Jackie Stoesser olloclip 206-285-1940 Jackie@hayterpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.