Genius Group CEO, Roger Hamilton’s X Account Hacked

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that the X account of its CEO, Roger Hamilton (X handle: @rogerhamilton), has been compromised. The hackers posted false information without the Company’s knowledge or consent regarding an alleged token launch by the Company. Any posts, solicitations or other messages allegedly announcing this are false and must not be relied upon.

The Company and Mr. Hamilton urge the public and all Genius Group investors, partners and customers to disregard all posts and private messages they receive from this account, from yesterday through to when there is affirmative confirmation from the Company’s official accounts (X handles: @GeniusGroupLtd_ and @geniusacademyai) that Mr. Hamilton’s account has been recovered.

The Company and Mr. Hamilton have currently reached out to X to recover the account. The Company has also reported the hacking activity to relevant law enforcement and regulatory agencies, including Singapore Police, FBI, SEC and NYSE.

The Company gives notice to the hackers that it will use the full force of the law to pursue them for wrongdoing, and are actively investigating any potential relationships between this criminal activity and the Company’s progress on its various legal actions.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit www.geniusgroup.net.

For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact



For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai

