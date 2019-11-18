AP Intego Named a Top Place to Work for 2019 by The Boston Globe

Magazine Honors the Best Employers in Massachusetts

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Intego, a leading digital insurance agency and one of the nation’s fastest-growing Insurtech companies, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 12th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. AP Intego is ranked in the Small Company category.



Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state as voted on by the people who know them best: employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The Top Places to Work 2019 list is available online at Globe.com/TopPlaces.

AP Intego is digitally integrated with many of the nation’s premier small business ecosystems, including leading technology and online payroll companies, as well as top insurance carriers. “We’re a dynamic, innovative, and fast-growing company which makes us an exciting place to work and thrive,” said Anne Nolen, Director of People and Culture at AP Intego. “We live and work in a region so full of excellent employers. To be named among the 2019 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts is both humbling and inspiring.”

“The companies that make our list are much more than just decent employers,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. "They make work fun, and they make their people feel cared for.” The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 66,000 individuals at 323 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share some key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving employees a voice, and encouraging them to have fun while they’re at it.

About AP Intego

AP Intego is a leading digital insurance agency and one of the nation’s fastest-growing Insurtech companies. It provides an integrated, turn-key insurance agency to hundreds of affinity partners, and optimal coverage, superior service and streamlined billing to more than 55,000 small business customers in all 50 states. Please visit us at www.APIntego.com.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

Contact:

David Goldberg

Director of Marketing, AP Intego

(978) 405-3404

dgoldberg@apintego.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fdaca44-77d1-4e33-9d04-9a253228fbd9

The Boston Globe Top Places to Work 2019 The Boston Globe Top Places to Work 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.