Aging Is Inevitable But Getting Old Is A Choice

50+ year-old fitness instructor proves you don’t have to compete with millennials to stay young

At 51, I know my lifestyle is different than when I was 30 so I love the shortened format which allows me to easily fit in a good and effective workout and then get on with my day.” — Kim Moore

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- You hear all the talk of anti-aging but aging is inevitable. It is simple mathematics; another year passes and your years on the earth increase but what’s the alternative? Plus, those passing years add up to lots of valuable experience and wisdom. What we are eagerly fighting is getting old; our bodies not moving and working like we want them too so we can enjoy all the things we love that aging has helped us to discover.Fitness is even more critical for women 50+ than their younger counterparts to help from getting old as they age. But the fitness industry isn’t focused on this market. It focuses on millennials with hour long class formats designed for competition and hopes that participants walk away chanting “I thought I was going to die”. Fitness instructor, Kim Moore, realizes that as women hit a different life stage, staying fit is critical but hour-long classes and commutes don’t always allow fitness to fit into the schedule.To combat the time struggle, Moore has started a virtual fitness class that is only 30 minutes. This eliminates travel time, just find a convenient space in the home. Class is live so all virtual participants will see those in the studio sweating, struggling and succeeding right along with them; no pre-edited classes, no perfect moves. The class format was created by Shaun T, creator of Insanity, and uses body weight and a step platform only to ramp up the intensity. With or without a step, this 30-minute class will sculpt your core, legs, glutes, and upper body.“I teach this 30-minute class with modifications to assist and challenge all fitness levels. At 51, I know my lifestyle is different than when I was 30 so I love the shortened format which allows me to easily fit in a good and effective workout and then get on with my day.” says Moore. Classes stream live in a private Facebook group on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6pm. These virtual classes are only $5 a month and allow participants to join class from wherever they are; no commute. Participants also have access to the Facebook group where they can gain camaraderie through posts by members.For more information or to sign up, visit http://bit.ly/TransformVirtual Kim Moore is available for commentary, Q&A’s, interviews and can further discuss the following topics:• Why 30 minutes a day is all you need to get fit• 10 hacks to get 30 minutes of fitness in a day• Five tips for getting fit over 50• How to maintain, not gain this holiday seasonPlease let me know when you’d like to schedule her.



