Imprivata recognises UK healthcare customer successes at prestigious awards ceremony

Proven ROI, innovation, early adoption and clinical excellence celebrated by Imprivata and its customers

The Imprivata and NHS Trust case studies are truly inspirational and delivered excellence which saves time and money, and ultimately improves healthcare outcomes for patients. ” — Rob Egan, Senior VP of Global Marketing, Imprivata

LONDON, UK, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imprivata , the healthcare IT security company, recognised the achievements of its UK customers with a range of awards announced at an impressive all-day HealthCon event and ceremony held at BMA House in Central London.In total, there were four awards and, due to the overall strength of the entries, judges selected a Winner and Special Commendations in each of the categories to mark the breadth of excellence and innovation shown by Imprivata customers.The Proven ROI Award was won by Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. Hull strategically collaborated with Imprivata’s Professional Service team to rapidly deploy Imprivata solutions effectively across their organisation, saving time and improving workflows for 6,455 staff.Special Commendations went to South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, which achieved full desktop roaming sessions timed at as little as 7 seconds from initial tap in by utilising Imprivata OneSignThe Innovator Award went to The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTH). LTH and Imprivata have built a great partnership around innovation and are always eager to try the latest technology. They have invested heavily in solutions from Imprivata and have over 14,000 staff enrolled for single sign-on across 4 hospital sites. Together they have developed some real use-case and benefits material around the Imprivata integration with their medical devices in Renal Outpatients and are planning a Secure Walkaway trial, which will make LTH the first in the UK using this brand new solution which is yet to be released.Special Commendations went to Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, which boasts HIMSS Level 6 status for its Chase Farm Hospital and is recognised as a “Global Digital Exemplar”, and, North Tees & Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust which was one of the first Trusts in the UK to trial the Imprivata Spine Combined Workflow solution which has provided a great innovation case study.The Early Adopter Award was won by Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. The Trust was a very early adopter and pioneer for Imprivata Spine Combined Workflow functionality. Neil Falcini, Regional Sales Manager for Imprivata said: “All the Imprivata team value the Royal Free London’s “trail-blazing” ethos and collaborative way of working on such projects as the optimisation of the existing NHS spine workflows within the Trust.”Special Commendations went to Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. The US based firm’s technology provides the Trust with secure employee access to desktops, networks and applications via single sign-on. The two organisations have also worked together on other projects including Bolton being the first trust in the UK to use Imprivata’s technology to implement electronic patient observations. Vanessa Wilkinson, Regional Sales Manager for Imprivata, said: “Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has been a valuable partner to Imprivata over the past year. We have had some technology issues to overcome but we have worked through them together and are now firing on all cylinders!” Phillipa Winter, the Trust’s Chief Informatics Officer, said: “It’s been both exciting and rewarding to work with Imprivata and bring so many benefits for staff and patients.”Additionally, special commendations went to North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT) who have inspired the Imprivata team with their vision and the way they are embracing change for the better. The NELFT team were a very early adopter of the new Imprivata MFR-75 proximity reader and have streamlined workflows within the Mental Health sector.The Clinical Excellence Award was given to Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. Milton Keynes invested in Imprivata OneSign and Imprivata Spine Combined Workflow to support clinicians’ adoption of a recent Cerner EMR deployment while progressing governance and security. Kiosk configured PCs are delivering over 68% reduction of total access time to FirstNet EMR clinical data used by clinicians; reducing the total time used by clinicians from a minimum of 64 minutes to 22 minutes per shift. Multi user desktop configured PCs are delivering over 47% reduction of total access time to FirstNet EMR clinical data used by clinicians; reducing the time used by clinicians from 64 minutes to 34 minutes.Special Commendations went to East Cheshire NHS Trust, which deployed Imprivata OneSign into Macclesfield district general hospital emergency department to address clinicians’ challenges with access to data across multiple clinical applications. The IT and clinical team delivered an agile program led by Keith Browning in collaboration with Dr. Mark Nicol to achieve significant benefit. This resulted in a 91% reduction of time in total access to clinical data (a decrease from 3.1hrs to 16.5 mins in the clinical setting).Rob Egan, Senior VP of Global Marketing at Imprivata, said, “We had a great day sharing best practice between some of the UK’s most dynamic healthcare organisations, topped off with an awards ceremony recognising excellence and innovation. We celebrate the achievements of our worthy winners and the specially commended organisations. The case studies which have emerged are truly inspirational showing boundaries being rolled back and excellence delivered which saves time and money, and ultimately improves healthcare outcomes for patients.”



