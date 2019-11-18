$29.7Bn Digital Oilfield Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Rising Trend of Digitalization Across Several Industries is the Main Driver

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Oilfield Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital oilfield market size was valued at US$ 23.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the global digital oilfield market is set to reach a value of US$ 29.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



The rising trend of digitalization across several industries, including oil and gas, is the key factor driving the market growth. The increasing demand for oil and oil derivates across various industries coupled with the potentially hazardous working environment of the oil and gas sector, has significantly enhanced the need for digital oilfields.



Furthermore, many oilfields are saturating, owing to which digital mechanisms are being employed to enhance oil recovery. Advanced solutions such as well testing facilities and reservoir optimization are gaining traction amongst the end use industries. An increasing number of exploration activities that are leading to discoveries of new oilfields is also catalyzing the growth of the market.



Moreover, the growing usage of real-time monitoring of operations to reduce non-productive functions and losses is projected to drive the market further. These systems also enable more efficient management of the plants with accurate and reliable administration as compared to manually supervised fields and related operations.



Other factors such as advancements in wireless technologies, data analysis and collection services along with the rising investment in offshore oil exploration activities are also expected to positively impact the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Schlumberger, Weatherford International Plc, General Electric, Halliburton, Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Paradigm Group B.V, Pason Systems, Petrolink AS, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, EDG Inc, Oleumtech, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Digital Oilfield Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Solution

5.4 Market Breakup by Process

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 Hardware Solution

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

6.1.2.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

6.1.2.3 Smart Wells

6.1.2.4 Safety Systems

6.1.2.5 Wireless Sensors

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Software Solution

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 IT Outsourcing

6.2.2.2 Software

6.2.2.3 IT Services and Commissioning

6.2.2.4 Collaborative Product Management (CPM)

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Major Types

6.3.2.1 Data Storage Solutions (Hosted)

6.3.2.2 Data Storage Solutions (On-Premise)

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Process

7.1 Production Optimization

7.2 Drilling Optimization

7.3 Reservoir Optimization

7.4 Safety Management

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Onshore

8.2 Offshore



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Schlumberger

14.3.2 Weatherford International PLC

14.3.3 General Electric

14.3.4 Halliburton

14.3.5 Honeywell International

14.3.6 Siemens AG

14.3.7 Rockwell Automation

14.3.8 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

14.3.9 Paradigm Group B.V

14.3.10 Pason Systems

14.3.11 Petrolink AS

14.3.12 Accenture PLC

14.3.13 IBM Corporation

14.3.14 EDG Inc.

14.3.15 Oleumtech



