Dental Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Overview:

Dental software has changed the outlook of the global dental industry. This software is packed with information to perform the routine administrative duty of dental practitioners. It is also well equipped to serve a dental clinic, where multiple practitioners are working or for any hospital where the required data are synchronized with the existing hospital setup. Dental software helps any organization to go “paperless”. This software is available in the market since 1980s, yet few practitioners have considered using it. The dental software market, however, has witnessed a surge in recent years.

Recent studies are showing that solo practitioners, as well as group clinics, are using dental software to help in getting their clinics structured in proper way. Resources can be utilized more efficiently. Dental software helps in synchronizing online patient booking, patient profiling, prescriptions, dental billing, stores dental images and treatment records and many other functions. It also helps in developing reception and patient management. These functions cover many segments that are required to operate a clinic on regular basis. This software also provides support to dental colleges where dental management courses are studied. One more important aspect is that dental software can be programmed according to individual needs.

The dental software market has offered a digital solution to increase the efficiency of any organization. However, obtaining or maintaining operational licenses are proving to be cumbersome for many. Maintaining several licenses for an office is a tough task. The availability of dental software on cloud platform, as software as a service (SaaS) has resolved the issue to a greater effect.

Top Key Players:

DentiMax

QSIDental Web

Curve Dental

Datacon

Dovetail

Denticon

Dentrix

Easy Dental

Ace Dental

Carestream PracticeWorks

Segments:

The global market for dental software market is growing. Online applications for appointment booking and other services have benefitted the market to a large extent. Young dentists are also favoring these online solutions for their daily needs as this software is hassle-free, optimizes space and resources. To understand the growing market trend, it is important to study the market characteristics. The global dental software market is segmented based on its type and applications. Patients record management, dental treatment planning software, dental internet and ethernet communication, computer-aided dental education, software for usage of dental instruments and many others are covered under type segment. Administrative, clinical and internet are the sub-segments covered under application segment.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the global dental software market helps in developing business strategies to address specific demands. The North American market is growing rapidly. Advanced technologies and inclination towards using latest software are driving to market forward. Resource utilization is also a major contributing factor to the growth of dental software market. European market is also witnessing a similar growth pattern. Rising young population and government support on digitalization is fueling the growth of dental software market in Asia Pacific region (APAC).

Industry News:

The dental software market is expecting high profit from the recent technology of intraoral scanners. That can be used to match dental colors. Using dental software, these scan reports can be measured and provide better traction in the coming days.

