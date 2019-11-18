Cato Networks Launches Global Partner Program with Accelerated ROI

Cato Cloud 50+ Points of Presence (PoPs) Worldwide

First partner program to leverage secure access service edge (SASE) platform for instant portfolio expansion. Delivers positive ROI on first deal.

We’ve analyzed what works with partner programs – and what doesn’t. It’s because of their efforts and our unique platform that we’ve seen an 80% win ratio post PoC.” — Alon Alter, Chief Revenue Officer at Cato Networks

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world’s first SASE platform, announced today the Cato Partner Program, the first channel program with Accelerated Return on Investment (ROI). Recognizing the frustrations with traditional channel programs, the Cato Partner Program has been designed from the ground up to improve the channel experience with easy onboarding, strong margin opportunities, and expanded revenue streams from Cato’s unique secure access service edge (SASE) platform. (To learn more about SASE, join this webinar with Gartner analyst Neil MacDonald and Cato CMO Yishay Yovel.)

“Since its inception Cato has focused on making networking simpler. But simplicity isn’t just about our service; it’s also about how we partner,” says Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. “We enable partners to profit from digital transformation no matter the opportunity whether its SD-WAN as an MPLS replacement, secure branch Internet access, optimized global connectivity, facilitating cloud adoption, or mobile access.”

“Working with Cato allows our clients to gain technical, operational and financial efficiencies,” says Eric Ludwig, specialist with the aggregation, infrastructure and managed services team at CDW Corporation, a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider. “Our clients can now leverage existing contracts with WAN suppliers while building a strategic roadmap to consolidation.”

STRONG MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES AND EASY ADOPTION

Unlike traditional channel programs, Cato has structured its business model so partners can maximize profitability and shorten their sales cycles. Cato’s list price is competitive and built to win deals without extensive discounts, making profitability more predictable. No longer do vendors have to approve discounts on every deal, enabling partners to progress deals independently. All of which is guaranteed through easy deal registration and proper deal protection.

“With Cato we’ve been able to benefit from the disruptive cloud business,” says Yoji Ota, Manager at Macnica Networks Corporation, a global technology value-added distributor. “Offering a subscription service has made forecasting much, much easier. We’ve been able to accumulate reoccurring sales revenue that will lead to stable profits for years to come.”

The program is also simple to understand, consisting of only two partner tiers. For either tier, adopting Cato requires no capital investment. Training and certification are free, and available online and on-demand. For qualified partners, Cato offers free demo licenses, free equipment, and marketing development funds (MDF) to support partners’ lead-generation efforts.

“We’ve analyzed what works with partner programs – and what doesn’t,” says Alon Alter, Chief Revenue Officer at Cato Networks. “We believe in supporting our partners but at the same time giving them maximum independence. It’s because of their efforts and our unique platform that we’ve seen an 80% win ratio post proof of concept (PoC).”

EXPANDING REVENUE STREAMS BY CAPITALIZING ON REVOLUTIONARY SASE PLATFORM

With Cato’s world-first SASE platform, partners can instantly profit from the disruption of the $60 billion managed network service market. First defined in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2019, SASE converges many disparate network and network-security capabilities including SD-WAN, SWG, CASB, SDP/ZTNA, DNS protection, and FWaaS onto a global, cloud-native architecture.

Partnering with Cato equips partners with a broad portfolio of revenue-generating networking and security services. There’s none of the complexity and overhead of learning, integrating, and managing multiple networking and security point-solutions.

“Reselling Cato allows us to strengthen our relationship with our customers,” says Bill Hooper, Chief Operating Officer at Realcom Solutions, a provider of network consulting and management services. “As they go through their digital transformation, we’re able to provide more and more solutions to meet their evolving needs.”

“Partnering with Cato opened new options for us to grow our business. It has allowed us to take a differentiated proposition to the channel. With digital transformation the new security and networking needs are perfectly addressed by the SASE approach,” says Sean Remnant, chief security officer at Ignition Technology, a next generation value-added distributor.

CATO PARTNER PORTAL EARNS HIGH PRAISE FROM CHANNEL PARTNERS

As part of the partner program, Cato has redesigned the Cato Partner Portal. The portal brings a partner from “registration to graduation.” Onboarding is structured and simple. Training sessions are recorded by Cato experts specifically targeting channel enablement. Deal registration and pipeline management are done directly from the portal.

“The process of onboarding to become a Cato certified partner was rapid and a natural fit,” says Tim Sullivan, CEO of Coevolve, a leading global provider of integrated SD-WAN solutions and cloud networking services. “The market for integrated network and security capabilities has evolved rapidly for multinational enterprise. Being able to easily connect all of their locations and roaming users to applications bypassing Internet congestion is a real game changer.”

“This new portal definitely delivers on all elements we need for smooth partner enablement, marketing support, and deal management,” says Adam Davison, sales and marketing director at Cloud Distribution, a next generation value-added distributor.

“The sales training is well structured and give a whole picture of how Cato network works and how it can help customers,” says Riccardo Roasio, Solution Engineers Manager, at CriticalCase, a high-availability cloud service provider.

To learn more about partnering with Cato, visit https://www.catonetworks.com/partners/



