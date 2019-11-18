Steerpath acquires SenzoLive occupancy analytics company

Finnish Deep Tech Company Steerpath strengthens its global growth by integrating pioneer in occupancy analytics, SenzoLive, into its Smart Office portfolio

ESPOO, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are thrilled to announce that the SenzoLive Analytics platform, as well as the SenzoLive Sensors, are now part of the Steerpath Product Family, targeting Smart Offices and Facilities. This marks a significant milestone in the SenzoLive journey and is a strong testament to how much value there is in easily and accurately understanding true occupancy and the future trend of insights into modern facilities.We are as focused as ever in providing valuable insights and tools to anyone needing to more in-depth understand their facilities. Steerpath and SenzoLive joining forces provide us with an amazing opportunity to bring even more services and user-centric solutions to supercharge your facility experiences.Existing SenzoLive service will continue operating business as usual for current and new customers. The occupancy analytics service is complemented by Steerpath’s end user-facing app, which makes room booking and desk finding a seamless task. All this produces a happier and more productive working environment for any office spaces, including modern activity-based ones. By combining the deep understanding of the actual occupancy status and room availability with the user-facing app, the overall-solution can optimize office space utilization in real-time.



