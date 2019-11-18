Global AI in Telecommunication Market Technology Trend, CAGR, Opportunities and Future Projection 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports added new comprehensive Analysis Report “Global AI in Telecommunication Market 2019-2025” to its huge database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “AI in Telecommunication Market” report provides an in-depth analysis of the global AI market in the telecommunications industry for the current and projected period. The report covers a competitive environment, which includes a review of the actions of key players in the AI market based on their income and other vital factors, as well as the various developments made by the major players in the AI market in the communications market.

The most popular players in the market are listed as well as the geographical coverage in the market. The report also presents the market dynamics in AI in Telecommunication. These dynamics include constraints, strategies, recommendations, trends and expected technological improvements that will affect AI on the growth of the telecommunications market over the forecast period. The study provides a detailed analysis of market growth and the drivers involved in the industry. The exchange also represented in terms of value in several market dynamics and segmentation. Besides, the report presents the main events in the communications market for AI. The report includes an analysis of the value chain, which shows the functioning of AI in Telecommunications in the telecommunications market, and the market categorized by category, process, end-user, and specific region.

Top Key Players

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Nuance Communications

H2O.ai

Salesforce

Nvidia

Market segmentation

The market is segmented based on end-user industries, manufacturing automotive healthcare, retail, security, agriculture, marketing, human resources, law, and punctuality. Among all end-user industries, the AI in the Telecommunication market is expected to grow to the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in data from the value chain has led to the sharing of AI-enabled data analyzes in manufacturing. Besides, several industry initiatives, such as Industry 4.0, a German government-sponsored manufacturing initiative, have boosted the production of devices that support artificial intelligence.

Factors affecting growth prospects

Increasing the cost of safety products, equipment, and services is one of the main drivers of the market. Also, the rapid development of infrastructure in critical areas is expected to increase the demand for facility safety and stimulate market growth. The growing convergence of AI in Telecommunication and OT technologies has raised concerns about integrated security processes added to the network. Because network video recorders (NVRs) and IP Surveillance Cameras are network devices, they become the target bus for logon. Also, the camera and biometrics provide powerful physical security features. However, these devices are expected to evolve to provide security when deploying critical infrastructure. Therefore, protecting the IT network and hosted OT is a top priority for many companies.

