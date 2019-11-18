Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more
A new market study, titled “Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Controls and Robotics Market
Industrial controls and robotics systems comprise automation and instrumentation equipment, which helps in controlling and monitoring several processes within industries. This report focuses on Industrial Controls and Robotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Controls and Robotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Industrial Controls and Robotics in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Industrial Controls and Robotics manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Denso Wave
FANUC
KUKA
Yaskawa Electric
Toshiba Machine
Yokogawa Electric
ABB
Honeywell
Emerson
GE
Invensys
Mitsubishi Electric
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Omron
Schneider Electric
Kawasaki Robotics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Industrial Control Systems (SCADA, PLC, and DCS)
Field Devices (Field Devices, Sensors, Relay and Switches, Robotics, Motion Control and Drives Systems, and Machine Vision systems)
Manufacturing Execution Systems (Discrete and Process)
Segment by Application
Power
Textiles
Automotive
Chemicals
Printing and Packaging
Plastics
Oil and Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Food Processing
Semiconductors
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
