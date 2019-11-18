Laser Pointer Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Laser pointers or hand-held lasers are primarily used to point out at objects or at times, at locations. They are also used for demonstration purposes. With fewer technical barriers, there have been many established and upcoming laser manufacturing enterprises over the years. So, there are several major players in the sector who have contributed immensely to the growth of laser pointers and the laser pointer industry.

Laser pointers find plenty of applications in varied business sectors, including education, industrial distance measurement, various travel and adventure tools, and toys and other gadgets used for entertainment purposes. The global laser pointer industry is bound to grow a bit in the coming years. There has been a tremendous increase in enterprises manufacturing laser devices. Use of laser pointers in the entertainment industry has given a huge boost to the sector in terms of growth.

However, certain governments have made laws and regulations against use of such laser pointers stating various physical and mental health hazards including visual impairments, glare responses, after images, and permanent or irreversible damages to the eye. These rules and regulations have somewhat stumped the growth of the laser pointer industry. Nevertheless, the global laser pointer industry will continue to expand in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global laser pointer markets are segmented according to the type of product and its application. There are various laser pointer products available in the markets. These products are mostly classified depending on the color used. So, laser pointers come in all sorts of colors including yellow, green, red, violet, blue and orange. Blue laser pointers are the latest types available in the markets. The common wavelengths are somewhere around 473 nm. However, the wavelengths of blue laser pointers lie somewhere between 360 and 480 nm, like green laser pointers. Some lasers even emit wavelengths below 445 nm and are thus violet rather than blue.

Regional Analysis

In terms of the different regions of the world, we have North America, Europe and Asia Pacific who are leading in terms of laser pointers. And the North American continent is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This is in view of the applications of laser pointers in the construction sector in the region. The Asia Pacific region will also see huge growth in the sector during the forecast period. The countries that will register staggering growths in the Asia Pacific region include China and Japan.

Industry News

Recently, the research team at The University of Electro-Communications in Tokyo along with the research team from the University of Michigan used laser beams to issue unauthorized commands to various digital assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, Facebook Portal and Siri. They modulated electrical signals to modify the intensity of the laser light beams and got the microphones in these devices to think that they were receiving actual audio signals or voice commands. This experiment has opened up a host of threats from laser devices as well as digital assistants.

