Medical Electrodes Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Medical Electrodes Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Medical Electrodes Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Medical electrodes mean that kind of surgical electrodes used with electrosurgical generators in this report, which is electrosurgical electrodes. Medical electrodes are widely used in diagnosis, monitoring and therapy of the patient. Medical electrodes can be applied to fields of general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery and brain etc. The well-known medical electrodes include electroencephalography (EEG, for recording brain activity), electrocardiography (ECG, recording heart beats) and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT, electrical brain stimulation) electrodes etc.

3M, Ambu, Covidien-Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, GSI Technologies, Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Eschmann Equipment, Graphic Controls, Tianrun Medical, B. Braun, Kirwan Surgical, Utah Medical, ZOLL Medical, Shining Health Care, Bovie Medical, Rhythmlink International, Ardiem Medical, Greatbatch Medical, Ad-Tech Medical, Screentec Medical, Kls Martin Group, Erbe Elektromedizin

Medical electrodes are used in medical devices to transfer iconic current energy into electrical currents. This current can be amplified and is proved helpful in diagnosing various diseases. Medical electrodes are made of lead, a metal electrode, and electrode-conducting paste or gel for surface electrodes. The diagnosis of various ocular, cardiac, nervous and muscular disorders can be conducted by using medical electrodes through an electrical contact between the apparatus used to monitor activities and the patient. These electrodes are easy to use, cheap, and disposable.

Medical electrodes are noninvasive and progress with the quantification of internal ionic currents. There are many diseases and health conditions that are being treated with the help of medical electrodes such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, body pain, and sinusitis. Medical electrodes are very useful in the healthcare sector as it can be applied in the field of general surgery, fetal monitoring, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, etc. Electrodes work in combination with an electrical contact between the apparatus and the monitoring system that is used to monitor the patient’s health.

The global medical electrodes market report mentions various medical electrodes used like electroencephalography electrodes (EEG, for recording the brain activity), electrocardiography (ECG) which are used to record heartbeats; and electroconvulsive therapy electrodes (ECT) that are used for electrical brain stimulation. These kinds of electrodes are quite in demand in hospitals and laboratories which in turn is expected to help the market grow during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The report also focuses on the key players in the market that are improving and enhancing the use of medical electrodes.

Based on the market segmentation by type, the global medical electrodes market can be split into Surface Electrodes and Needle Electrodes. Surface Electrodes are used to obtain the bioelectric potentials from the surface of the body. Whereas, Needle Electrodes are inserted into the body to obtain localized measurements of potentials from a specialized muscle. And on the basis of market segmentation by applications, the global medical electrodes market can be categorized into ECG, EEG, EMG, and Defibrillation and so on. The defibrillation treatment is for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias, specifically ventricular fibrillation, and non-perfusing ventricular tachycardia. It helps in delivering a dose of electric current to the heart.

Regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa are the major regions for the production and manufacturing of medical electrodes. The rise in the technological advancements and the investment by government and non-governmental organizations and agencies on the research and development of medical electrodes is escalating the demand for reliable and cost-effective medical electrodes in medical devices and equipment. The higher medical and healthcare sector developments and evolutions and the growing geriatric population that prefer minimally invasive procedures, is propelling the growth of the medical electrodes market. The report also analyses the manufacturing sites, import, export, revenue, and market share of the global medical electrodes market.

Researchers from China’s Nanjing University have developed a technique through which the display that shows relevant biomedical information can be placed directly on the skin of humans. This technique ensures safety as much as the flexibility and the consumption of battery is comparatively lower. The device is made of silver nanowire electrodes.

In the first section, the Global Medical Electrodes Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Medical Electrodes industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Medical Electrodes industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

