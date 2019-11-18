BOURBON - Press release: BOURBON awarded new integrated logistic contract by TOTAL in Namibia

/EIN News/ -- Marseilles, November 18, 2019

BOURBON awarded new integrated logistics contract by TOTAL in Namibia

Bourbon Marine & Logistics announces today that it has been awarded by Total E&P Namibia an integrated logistics contract to support a deep offshore exploration campaign in South Namibia in 2020. The project scope covers provision of Logistics base, freight forwarding, custom clearance, material storage & warehousing, handling and lifting, marine port visits support along with tank cleanings and logistics operations planning and conduct (material & personnel). This new contract follows the success of our initial assignment in integrated logistics in Bulgaria, confirming our expertise in the field.

BOURBON will provide Integrated Logistics services through a local branch “Bourbon Logistics Namibia” with a strong and well-established local partner: “Logistics Support Services” (LSS). Working with a solid local partner is a key aspect of BOURBON local content strategy.

Namibia seems to represent great growth opportunities for many oil companies who will closely watch the results of the exploration well in south Namibia. The project started early August 2019 and should last approximately one year with drilling activities expected in the first semester 2020. The operations will be managed out of Lüderitz, a port in the south of Namibia, representing a particularly interesting challenge for BOURBON teams.

Grégoire Durand, VP Oil & Gas logistics of Bourbon Marine & Logistics, commented: “We are extremely pleased to support TOTAL E&P in this new exploration project, and will ensure to provide efficient cost effective integrated logistics services, with the help of our local partner. The deployment of such integrated services contract for our number one customer prefigures a new way of sustainable cooperation and optimized services delivery to our customers.”

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. Through its 31 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON’S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the “Oil Services” sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

