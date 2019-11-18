Digital Clarity and Synergy SKY announce marketing partnership

Synergy SKY Synergy of Things Digital Clarity Digital Clarity

Award-winning digital agency, Digital Clarity has announced an online and digital marketing partnership with Synergy SKY

Synergy of Things, a software solution from Synergy SKY makes all meetings more efficient” — Vemun Waksvik

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vemun Waksvik, Head of Marketing at Synergy SKY said, “Synergy SKY is on an upward trajectory. In the last quarter to August 2019 we had an uplift of 20% in revenue, more than any other quarter and we aim to double the revenue, compared to last year”.

He added, “We are aware that digital plays a large part in the discovery process and we were searching for a company that could meet our ambitions and help us reach these business buyers and influencers. After some searching, Digital Clarity was the right fit”.

Recently attending the Gartner Symposium in Barcelona and trademarked by Gartner as The World’s Most Important Gathering of CIOs and IT Executives (TM), Synergy SKY launched Synergy of Things (SoT), a unique ‘one-stop shop’ that allows administrators and attendees of business meetings to utilise existing technology infrastructure to intelligently host, analyse and manage meetings, thus creating efficiencies and eliminating wastage - a major impact in today’s business environment.

Speaking on the partnership, Rachel Mepham, Head of Digital at Digital Clarity said, “Recently, our company has gained vast experience in digital marketing to help B2B IT and Software vendors make the most of the digital economy, especially those looking to target medium to enterprise customers. Synergy SKY was looking for digital marketing expertise to help them grow their business”.

She added, “In a competitive market, combining strong content with a measurable digital customer acquisition strategy is key, especially when you are conveying complex solutions in an easy to understand way. By doing this, we have helped clients in this sector, increase enterprise sales by 48%”.

About Synergy SKY

Synergy SKY is a provider of video communication and unified collaboration services.

Synergy SKY supports Polycom Click-to-Join and Cisco One-Button-to-Push in Skype for Business meetings.

Synergy SKY was founded in 2008 with headquarters in Oslo, Norway.

About Synergy of Things (SoT)

Synergy of Things is a software solution from Synergy SKY that extracts data from sensors, behaviour and your calendar to make all meetings more efficient.

Making use of the smart sensors in Cisco Webex Room Series and third-party sensors for all other meeting rooms to achieve smarter utilisation of meeting resources, through features such as no-show detection and booking vs actual usage reports.

With Synergy of Things, the user can apply the exact same method to schedule all meetings – with or without video – in Outlook / Google Calendar without any plug-in or new workflow.

About Digital Clarity

Digital Clarity is a recognised leader in the field of Digital Marketing that encompasses Paid Search (PPC), Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Social Media and Analytics.

The agency provides exceptional service and results. Digital Clarity was previously shortlisted for Digital Business of the Year, Best Use of Search for B2B at the UK Search Awards, and won the Best Evaluation Strategy category at the Digital Impact Awards.

Digital Clarity is a Google Premier Partner.



