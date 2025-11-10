Xamun Partners with Digital Clarity to Accelerate Global Expansion in the Enterprise AI Market

Enterprise-Grade AI Development Platform Taps Digital Clarity's B2B GTM Expertise to Drive Growth Across Asia, Europe, and the Americas

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xamun, the enterprise-grade AI-powered development platform transforming how businesses build software, today announced a strategic commercial partnership with Digital Clarity, a leading B2B go-to-market consultancy and flagship brand of US-based DBMM Group Inc. The partnership positions Xamun to accelerate market penetration and customer acquisition across its native Asian markets while expanding aggressively into Europe and the United States.

The timing couldn't be more opportune. The global vibe coding market, where natural language prompts generate production-ready code, is experiencing explosive growth, surging from $3.9 billion in 2024 to a projected $37 billion by 2032, representing a staggering 32.5% compound annual growth rate. This transformation is driven by acute developer shortages, demand for faster software delivery, and the democratization of software development through AI.

Unlike commoditized coding assistants, Xamun delivers enterprise-grade software with a unique hybrid model: businesses can either use Xamun's self-service platform for 8-10x faster development, or engage Xamun's dedicated development teams who combine AI acceleration with Scrum expertise.

This flexibility serves everyone from startups building MVPs in weeks to Fortune 500 enterprises requiring HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR compliance from day one.

Backed by 21 years of proven software development expertise, Xamun brings battle-tested credibility to a market often characterized by experimental tools and unproven platforms.

Digital Clarity will deploy its comprehensive go-to-market framework to architect Xamun's global expansion strategy. This includes revenue team alignment, strategic sales and marketing integration, and systematic customer acquisition programs across key verticals including fintech, healthcare, SaaS, and enterprise digital transformation and expanding into other areas. The engagement leverages Digital Clarity's two decades of experience building high-performance GTM engines for technology companies.

Reggie James, Founder of Digital Clarity, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Xamun represents everything we look for in a transformational partnership, a genuinely differentiated product in a massive growth market, proven execution capabilities and leadership committed to building a category-defining company. We're not just providing tactical marketing support; we're engineering a comprehensive go-to-market system that will position Xamun as the enterprise standard in AI-powered development. As a 100% subsidiary of DBMM Group, a U.S. public company (symbol: DBMM), provides direct avenues to US and international markets which are naturally available, as well as institutional and investor global support. The engagement leverages Digital Clarity’s two decades of experience building high performance GTM engines for technology companies.

Arup Maity, Founder, President and CEO of Xamun, emphasized the strategic nature of the partnership selection: "We conducted extensive due diligence across multiple potential partners, evaluating not just marketing capabilities but strategic thinking, market access, and cultural alignment. Digital Clarity distinguished themselves through their deep understanding of B2B buying cycles, their systematic approach to revenue team integration, and their proven track record accelerating growth for technology platforms. We're not looking for a vendor, we're building a strategic alliance with a partner who thinks like we do: ambitious, data-driven, and relentlessly focused on measurable outcomes. We believe that in time, Digital Clarity's connection to US capital markets through DBMM Group is particularly valuable as we position Xamun for the next stage of growth and investment."

Neil Rowatt, Founder and Business Development Director of Xamun, brings substantial enterprise credibility to the partnership. With a distinguished career including senior IT leadership roles at Deutsche Bank, Aberdeen Asset Management, and multiple wealth management organizations, Rowatt understands enterprise technology adoption from the buyer's perspective. "I'm based in Europe and will be working hand-in-glove with the Digital Clarity team to build reciprocal value in this partnership," Rowatt noted. "This isn't a one-way engagement—it's a true commercial partnership where both organizations leverage each other's networks, capabilities, and market position. My experience scaling enterprise technology adoption, combined with Digital Clarity's GTM firepower, creates a multiplier effect. We're building something substantial here, and I'm excited to help bridge European enterprise buyers with Xamun's transformational capabilities."

The partnership officially launched November 1, 2025, with Digital Clarity immediately engaging in strategic planning, market positioning, and go-to-market architecture for Xamun's international expansion.

About Xamun

Xamun is an enterprise-grade AI-powered development platform that transforms how businesses build software. Through a unique hybrid model combining advanced AI code generation with expert Scrum professionals, Xamun delivers production-ready software 8-10x faster than traditional development—with complete transparency, predictable pricing, and enterprise-grade quality. Whether organizations choose self-service platform access or dedicated development teams, Xamun's AI-human collaboration model turns business requirements into working applications in 2-4 weeks instead of 6-12 months. Built on 21 years of proven software development by the founders of the business, Xamun serves startups, mid-market companies, and Fortune 500 enterprises across fintech, healthcare, SaaS, and digital transformation initiatives. With built-in compliance templates for HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR, Xamun delivers the speed of vibe coding with the rigor enterprises demand.

For more information, visit www.xamun.ai

About Digital Clarity

Digital Clarity is a B2B go-to-market consultancy specializing in revenue acceleration for technology companies. As the flagship brand of DBMM Group Inc., a publicly traded company on OTC Markets, Digital Clarity combines 20+ years of market-building expertise with systematic GTM frameworks that align sales, marketing, and product strategies for measurable growth. The firm's proprietary methodologies have helped technology platforms across SaaS, AI, fintech, and enterprise software accelerate customer acquisition, optimize sales processes, and build scalable go-to-market engines. In time, through DBMM Group's US presence, Digital Clarity provides clients with direct access to North American markets, investor networks, and capital markets expertise.

For more information, visit www.digital-clarity.com

