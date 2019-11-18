Global Hair Removal Wax Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waxing is a better alternative to the other hair removal techniques. It offers glowing and clear skin and can be effortlessly performed on the face, arms, eyebrows, legs, abdomen and bikini area. Even though salons and spas are the chief demand creators, the at-home waxing techniques are also increasingly being carried out, boosting the hair removal wax market significantly.

The world is changing. Everybody out there wants to look beautiful and confident. This is the primary reason for the global hair removal wax market growth over the past few years. Consumer preferences, their eagerness to look good and increased need for personal beauty care have all led to the market growth across regions and classes. The global hair removal wax market is expected to reach $18.8 billion by 2024, at @9% CAGR; that’s a great growth rate compared to the previous years. This increase in the market growth can be related to the enhanced beauty consciousness among the people, mostly women, although men are inclining towards the trend of late.



Women have always made up the major part of the consumer market but the trend is seeing a change. Men too are now looking for custom grooming services in order to attain the look of their dreams. All these lifestyle changes, preferences and increased disposable incomes are driving the growth of hair removal wax market. In fact, as per several studies, age is no longer the constraint to seek beauty services such as waxing; this will further expand the market.

Key Players:

Veet (India)

Darent Wax (UK)

Xanitalia (Italy)

Nads Corporation (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser (UK)

Jolen Inc. (U.S.)

Coloris Ltd. (Poland)

Kera-Ban Wax Products (U.S.)

Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.)

Procter and Gamble Co. (U.S.)

American International Industries (U.S.)

LOreal International (France)

Church and Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Segmentation

The hair removal wax market can be divided on the basis of:

Type: Hard wax and soft wax.

Since soft wax better adheres to the skin, the segment has been in demand and will be so for the forecast period.

Application/End user:

Men and Women: Obviously, it is the women segment that has dominated the hair removal wax market. It is expected to grow rapidly through the forecast period however, men too are increasingly opting for waxing which is said to contribute for the market growth.

Commercial and Individual: Most of the consumers prefer to get grooming services at commercial spas and salons; individual segment is slowly picking pace.

Distribution: Offline and Online.

Offline segment is contributing heavily for the growth of the wax market however, online sales is also gaining significance.

Regional Overview

North America has dominated the hair removal wax market and the trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. It is followed by Europe, China, India and Japan. Growing financial systems, changing preferences, enhanced beauty consciousness among the people in these regions are said to be the reasons for the anticipated demand. So, Europe and Asia Pacific are going to be the hot regions for the new entrants in the hair removal wax industry.

Latest Industry News

According to the experts, there’s a lot of research and development going on to improve the hair removal waxing products and techniques. The established and the innovative, emerging firms are putting their best efforts to make waxing painless and rash-free.

