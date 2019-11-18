Global Craft Cider Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Cider is a form of fermented beverage containing variable form of alcohol comprising anywhere between 1-2% to 8.5% ABV. It has been here from many years and was extensively used by the Greeks and the Romans. Since it has evolved extensively in both taste and the fermentation process.

With the onset of internet blogging and social media promotion, Craft Cider has gained immense popularity among traditional Beer and Wine drinkers for a lack of alternative. The availability of flavor choice has aided in the consumer acceptance.

The growth of Craft Cider can also be attributed to raise in demand for Gluten Free drinks and also a preference for low-alcohol beverage. With the onset of health conscious adults, the choice of a more healthier and low in alcohol content drink has been on the surge.

Key Players:

Heineken

Rekorderlig

Citizen Cider

Ardiel Cider House

California Cider Company

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Angry Orchard Cider Company, LLC

Segmentation

The in-depth study of Craft Cider industry provides a comprehensive understanding as to the market factors and key components affecting it. The global Craft Cider Market can be segmented based on product, type, distribution channel and packaging.

By Product, the Global Craft Cider market can be categorized into Apple, Pear, Lime, Cranberry, Mixed Fruit. This categories provides insight as to consumption pattern and variation in taste unlike in the alcohol market.

By Type, the Global Craft Cider market can be segregated into hard(6-7%), dry(5-6%), sweet, sparkling, soft(1-2%) and other.

By Distribution Channel, the Global Craft Cider market can be categorized into On-Trade, which comprise of Pubs, Bars and restaurants, where the product can be consumed immediately. Off-Trade, which comprise of Supermarkets and hypermarkets, retailers, convenience stores. The insight provided by the study of both the distribution channel indicate a major surge in On-Trade sales due to availability of Pubs, Bars and an increase in disposable income of new upcoming emerging economies.

By Packaging, the Global Craft Cider market can be categorized as draught, cans, glass bottles, plastic bottles etc. This data reveals consumption pattern and further indicates the profitability and feasibility of distribution channels.

Regional Analysis

Regional Data analysis indicates a worldwide demand pattern of Global Craft Cider market. Recent studies have indicated that majority of Craft Cider demand is from Europe and UK which are followed by Africa and North America.

In Asia and Latin America, the market is still in an introductory phase and revenue is set to rise with further marketing and consumer reach.

Industry News

With more consumer preference shifting towards microbreweries and availability of specialty beverage in comparison to mass produced ones, the Global Craft Cider market is seen to grow at an CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2024. Efforts are also being made to further innovate and craft unique concept cider such as Ice Cider, which has an alcohol percentage of 7% with no added sugar, alcohol or water. Subsequently, a rise in popularity of Cider in Asian and Latin American countries provide a huge scope of further market consolidation and rise in demand and consumption.

