Body-Positive Mom Influencer Starts Her Own Life of Breastfeeding-Friendly Swimwear
Ana Rojas, a 36 year-old mom of three from Bogota, Colombia, realizes moms need cute, functional, and comfortable swimwear. Image credit: Knix
Local Houston area mom creates functional line of swimwear for breastfeeding moms and begins crowd-funding campaign.
Ana surveyed mothers across all walks of life to see what they struggled with when finding a bathing suit and found that the list was endless. Moms worried about body image, functionality, confidence, feeling fashionable, and comfort, all when looking for a bikini. It became clear that the current market was not working for moms and causing even more stress. Ana wanted to be part of the solution to their problems.
In September 2018, Ana established Orolait (www.orolait.com), a breast-feeding friendly line of swimwear. Her designs provide fun, functional, and fashionable breastfeeding bikinis and swimsuits for mamas of all shapes, sizes, and shades to serve them during this time of their lives and beyond. Orolait aims to create awareness and opportunities for engagement about breastfeeding policies, public perception, and individual rights. Ana is dedicated to marketing responsibly and inclusively so that all nursing individuals feel empowered to continue on their own breastfeeding journey.
This November, Orolait launched their first-ever equity crowdfunding campaign through LetsLaunch, a platform based out of Houston, TX. LetsLaunch allows you to become more than a donor, and be an investor with actual equity in the business. Already at 10% of their $25K raise goal, Orolait is bound to become a success. Invest today!
