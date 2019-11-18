Body-Positive Mom Influencer Starts Her Own Life of Breastfeeding-Friendly Swimwear

Ana Rojas, a 36 year-old mom of three from Bogota, Colombia, realizes moms need cute, functional, and comfortable swimwear. Image credit: Knix Ana recently launched her breastfeeding-friendly swimwear line called Orolait. This month, Orolait launched their first crowdfunding campaign on LetsLaunch, where individuals can become actual investors in the company.

Local Houston area mom creates functional line of swimwear for breastfeeding moms and begins crowd-funding campaign.

Ana was shocked to find there was almost no swimwear on the market catering to women who were breastfeeding or had just given birth!” — Ana Rojas - Founder Orolait

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Houston area mom creates functional line of swimwear for breastfeeding moms and this month to begin crowdfunding campaign. In the summer of 2018, Ana Rojas was looking for a bikini. She had recently given birth to her third child and was breastfeeding, so she needed something both cute and functional. But Ana was shocked to find there was almost nothing on the market catering to women who were breastfeeding or had just given birth! As a body-positive social media influencer under the handle @PowertoPrevail ( www.instagram.com/powertoprevail ) and a MentorMama on the SocialMama App ( www.socialmama.us ), Ana had experienced first-hand the struggles moms face to accept and love their bodies. She knew she had to do something.Ana surveyed mothers across all walks of life to see what they struggled with when finding a bathing suit and found that the list was endless. Moms worried about body image, functionality, confidence, feeling fashionable, and comfort, all when looking for a bikini. It became clear that the current market was not working for moms and causing even more stress. Ana wanted to be part of the solution to their problems.In September 2018, Ana established Orolait www.orolait.com ), a breast-feeding friendly line of swimwear. Her designs provide fun, functional, and fashionable breastfeeding bikinis and swimsuits for mamas of all shapes, sizes, and shades to serve them during this time of their lives and beyond. Orolait aims to create awareness and opportunities for engagement about breastfeeding policies, public perception, and individual rights. Ana is dedicated to marketing responsibly and inclusively so that all nursing individuals feel empowered to continue on their own breastfeeding journey.This November, Orolait launched their first-ever equity crowdfunding campaign through LetsLaunch, a platform based out of Houston, TX. LetsLaunch allows you to become more than a donor, and be an investor with actual equity in the business. Already at 10% of their $25K raise goal, Orolait is bound to become a success. Invest today



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.