Executive Coach and Author Dr. Joelle K. Jay Ph.D to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we advance in our careers and become more serious about achieving our goals, the more important it is to be crystal clear in our own personal vision. Of course, not everyone knows how to do that, so it helps to work with a coach to create that crystal clear vision that encompasses all that's possible for a leader.

Whether designated leaders by their title––president, vice president, C-level executive––or because they are the best in their field, Executive coach Dr. Joelle K. Jay works with senior-level leaders to help them be their best, maximize their impact and achieve better results.

“Often the people I'm working with have been very successful to date. They're high potential high-achievers, seen as contributing to their companies in big ways and now they're positioned to contribute even more,” says Dr. Jay. “So they really have to expand into their full potential as a leader. They need to step up their confidence, their competence, and recreate the vision that they have for themselves, their organizations and their results.”

Together, Dr. Jay and her clients identify their vision, but between where we want to go and where we are now can be a very big gap. so it’s essential to have someone who cares as much about our goals as we do to help us get there.

“Leaders don't rest on their laurels. If they want to get better, they must be ready to learn,” says Dr. Jay. “It's not about rising above everyone else to be an authority figure and set yourself apart. It's much more about getting involved, being connected, caring about the mission to make things happen.”

Dr. Jay is perhaps best known as the author of The Inner Edge, used by organizations globally to support leaders developing into the impactful, results-oriented contributors organizations want.

The Inner Edge offers 10 practices of personal leadership to help achieve that vision.

“Companies are caring more about the autonomy and empowerment of their leaders and embracing personal leadership to create more powerful leaders,” says Dr. Jay. “It makes leading worth doing because it contributes to your quality of life. Once people get that alignment, it's extremely powerful, because now they're able to put their wheels down and zoom toward what they really want.”

Dr. Jay’s most recent book is The New Advantage: critical aspects of leadership that women must conquer to move forward.

“The Inner Edge and The New Advantage give you executive coaching you can hold in your hand, but if you are willing to do the work to move further faster or you're finding yourself hitting obstacles that you don't know how to overcome, that's when a coach is really valuable.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Joelle K. Jay in an interview with Jim Masters on November 19th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.joellekjay.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.