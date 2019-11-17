Leading Ethiopian Startups vie for finalist place at the 2020 edition of the Startup World Cup in Silicon Valley

Pegasus Tech Ventures partners with the African Technology Foundation to select regional finalists at P!TCH ETHIOP!A 2019 in Addis Ababa

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight of the leading Ethiopian startups will compete for a place at the finals of the 2020 edition of the Startup World Cup in Silicon Valley hosted by Pegasus Tech Ventures. On Friday November 22nd 2019, at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa, the selected startups will ptich to a global audience of investors, media and African innovation stakeholders as part of the 2019 edition of P!TCH ETHIOP!A.

P!TCH ETHIOP!A is a startup pitch and demo event that convenes global investors, founders, and startup enthusiasts to witness the future of Ethiopia. The selected Ethiopian startups will receive two days of Startup Bootcamp, led by the African Technology Foundation, before taking the stage to pitch their platforms to global investors, customers, and government partners.

P!TCH ETHIOP!A also presents an opportunity for the winning Ethiopian startup to compete for US$1 Million at the finals of the Startup World Cup, the largest global startup pitch competition hosted by Pegasus Tech Ventures in Silicon Valley California. The winning startup from the P!TCH ETHIOP!A finalists will be selected to compete with 40+ other finalists in the United States for a grand investment prize of US$ 1 million!

MEET THE P!TCH ETHIOP!A FINALISTS

BeBlocky

BeBlocky offers an interactive way to learn the skill of coding to Android phone users. It is a gamified learning mobile app that allows children to explore the basis of computer science, a very essential attribute in today’s world. It harnesses the power of graphical programming language to make the learning process engaging and fun.

Ahun

Ahun is a simple app that you can use to spread your VIBES on each of the discoveries you make. You can also follow your friends and family to check their vibe-lines and places they are vibing at.With Ahun, every experience carries memories! Tap into the vibes your surrounding area has to offer and discover your interests.

Axiom

AXIOM uses technology to fill gaps in the financial sector and introduce new efficient and reliable ways of doing things. We provide innovative solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and consumers because we believe that adequate and timely access to finance is essential to growth and development.

Telliscope

Telliscope empowers growth in emerging cities by delivering relevant and customized business information to grow your company.

Meda

Meda is a messaging and personal assistant app. Meda Chat is a multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app.

Sumuni

Sumuni is business community social networking company established to bridge business information and service gap start-ups, entrepreneurs and businesses.

YenePay

Yenepay operates in the financial services and technology sector and is currently engaged in providing a fast, secure and convenient digital payment platform that is specifically catered for businesses and organizations operating in Ethiopia.

Orbit Health

Orbit Health offers a variety of products and services specifically tailored to meet the needs of our facilities. Our systems can help bring efficient, quality, and timely care to those who need it most.

For more information on P!TCH ETHIOP!A contact

Kwame Osei

kwame@thea25n.com



