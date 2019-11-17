Healthguv is Disrupting the way we look at health through a delivery system of social media

These entrepreneurs are changing the way we look at health

TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Access to Information on Healthcare Issues with the Healthguv App The Healthguv App Allows Healthguv Members to Stay Updated About The Latest Medical Issues and ConcernsToms River, NJ – to be dated: Medical social networking just got even easier with the newly launched Healthguv app. Renowned for its unique healthcare network, Healthguv has been a hub of medical related information ever since its inauguration.The social networking website has gained hundreds of followers from all across the world, eager to connect with peers and medical experts. With the Healthguv app, the site has become even more user friendly and easy to navigate. Launched during the holiday season, the app has already made waves in healthcare networking.Speaking about the newly launched app, Joseph Creadle, founder and CEO of Healthguv, said, “Social media has become one of the most effective ways of connecting people globally, but there’s more to it than just getting in touch with others. Nowadays, individuals rely upon social networking channels for pretty much everything, from advertising products, organizing campaigns, and getting their daily dose of news. In this fast-paced world, people want instant access to these services and an app dedicated to medical social networking is the ultimate way to go about it.”Just as Healthguv has been carefully designed by a team of medical experts, the Healthguv app is no different. It brings the global community together even more efficiently, making it easier for members to exchange information, seek professional advice, and discuss treatment options online.A representative for Healthguv stated, “We acknowledge the advantage social media apps have over their websites. They’re more accessible to the users, and can easily be navigated on their smartphones and other devices. Our app has been designed to make it even easier for Healthguv’s members to sign up and stay connected. With its user friendly features, they can now get quicker access to their healthcare professionals, and be notified immediately about specific queries”.Healthguv has been the go-to channel for the online community to raise their medical concerns and queries. By connecting members with healthcare specialists and professionals, it’s been an extremely useful platform in creating awareness about various medical issues. With the Healthguv app, this has now become even more accessible and feasible. Members can seek information regarding various topics such as chronic ailments, musculoskeletal conditions, skincare, children’s health and much more.About the CompanyHealthguv is a medical social networking platform that connects members worldwide. Users can post their health-related concerns online, give recommendations, share researches and personal experiences, and connect with medical experts by signing up. The newly launched Healthguv app has facilitated this even further by improving ease of access.Website: http://healthguv.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.