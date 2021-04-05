DOONITRIX PVT LTD- Your New IT Partner in The Bahamas
EINPresswire.com/ -- DoonITrix is a leading Website & Software Development company focused on delivering the best and most cost-effective solutions to Clients. DoonITrix Pvt.Ltd, we understand that businesses need quality, well-planned IT systems to prevent downtime. Our mission from the very first day has been to cultivate professional relationships with our clients to provide effective and reliable information technology solutions for their needs. We develop reliable, long-term IT solutions. We plan with our clients and go the extra step to ensure that the IT systems we create keep up with the needs of growing businesses.
We offer our clients:
CREATIVE WEB DESIGN
WEB DEVELOPMENT – E-COMMERCE WEBSITE DEVELOPMENT
MOBILE APPLICATIONS- ANDROID & IOS DEVELOPMENT
SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT- WINDOWS & WEB-BASED SOFTWARE
DIGITAL MARKETING- SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING, SEO & PPC CAMPAIGN
PRESS RELEASE DISTRIBUTION INDIA
Technologies We Have expertise in:
DotNet, WordPress, PHP, HTML5,CSS3, MS SQL Server, MySQL Server, JAVA, LARAVEL, ANGULAR
We are also partnered with Millennium Business Solutions Bahamas and will serve all clients from the Island. Recently we have worked with
ICS Bahamas (https://icsbahamas.com/)
MILLENIA MANAGEMENT (https://millenniabahamas.com/)
SGG Executive Services (https://sggexecutiveservices.com/)
Regal Spirits (https://regalspiritsbahamas.com/)
ICS Security Bahamas (https://icssecuritybahamas.com/)
Bull Fitness Bahamas (http://bullfitnessbootcamp.com/)
We would be happy to work with you and offer you our services. Do connect with us if you have any requirements.
https://doonitrix.com/
https://millenniumbusinesssolution.com/
Akhilesh Nawani
DoonITrix Pvt Ltd
+91 99975 55911
akhilesh@doonitrix.com
Welcome to DoonITrix Pvt Ltd