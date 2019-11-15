THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (6 bills) H.R. 3702 – Reforming Disaster Recovery Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Green (TX) – Financial Services) H.R. 4300 – Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Dean – Financial Services) H.R. 4029 – Tribal Access to Homeless Assistance Act, as amended (Rep. Heck – Financial Services) H.R. 5084 – Improving Corporate Governance through Diversity Act of 2019 (Rep. Meeks – Financial Services) H.R. 4344 – Investor Protection and Capital Markets Fairness Act, as amended (Rep. McAdams – Financial Services) H.R. 4634 – Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes of the week expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, no votes are expected in the House. Legislation Making Further Appropriations for FY20 H.R. 1309 – Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act (Rep. Courtney – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule) Suspensions (9 bills) H.R. 182 – To extend the authorization for the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission (Rep. Keating – Natural Resources) H.R. 255 – Big Bear Land Exchange Act, as amended (Rep. Cook – Natural Resources) H.R. 263 – To rename the Oyster Bay National Wildlife Refuge as the Congressman Lester Wolff Oyster Bay National Wildlife Refuge (Rep. Suozzi – Natural Resources) H.R. 737 – Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Sablan – Natural Resources) H.R. 925 – North American Wetlands Conservation Extension Act (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Natural Resources) H.R. 1088 – FIRST Act (Rep. Marshall – Natural Resources) H.R. 1446 – Multinational Species Conservation Funds Semipostal Stamp Reauthorization Act of 2019 (Rep. Clay – Natural Resources) H.R. 1472 – To rename the Homestead National Monument of America near Beatrice, Nebraska, as the Homestead National Historical Park (Rep. Smith (NE) – Natural Resources) H.R. 1487 – Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Boundary Adjustment Study Act, as amended (Rep. Lieu – Natural Resources) Additional Legislative Items Are Possible