GT Radial to Compete in Formula DRIFT in 2020

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, USA, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GT Radial will return to Formula DRIFT , North America’s professional drifting competition, in 2020 after competing from 2014-16, as part of an exciting year for the tire brand, it was announced today.“There’s a lot of great things happening at GT Radial, a tire brand that has been rolling on American roads for 25 years now,” said Thomas Okihisa, director of marketing for Giti Tire USA. “2020 will be one of the biggest years yet, with an all-new website, new products designed, developed and manufactured in America, and exciting promotional activities such as Formula DRIFT.”GT Radial will be competing with a new extreme performance tire which will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Richburg, SC. Formula DRIFT drivers and fans can expect to enjoy improved tire performance resulting from extensive testing and research, backed with the latest technology; the very same dedication, effort and attention to detail that goes into all of the GT Radial tire lines for daily driving, according to Okihisa.“We’re delighted to welcome GT Radial back to the series,” said Jim Liaw, president of Formula DRIFT. “Adding another leading tire manufacturer to our lineup is an indication of the important role the series plays in tire development and promotion. And hopefully adding another tire brand will lead to even more plot twists as we look forward to another exciting season in 2020.”About Giti Tire (pronounced “G-T” tire)One of the largest tire companies in the world, Giti Tire Group, (headquartered in Singapore) has been in the tire business since 1951. Giti Tire operates eight manufacturing plants and produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, tire dealers and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide. Giti Tire (USA) Ltd., based in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, is the sales, marketing, and distribution company for North America. It markets and sells a family of brands: GT Radial, Primewell, and Dextero tires for high performance vehicles, passenger cars, SUV, light truck, and medium trucks through national retailers, independent retailers and distributors across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.giti.com About Formula DRIFTFormula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges each driver's ability and control. Formula DRIFT provides a series for professional drifters to compete nationwide for the coveted Formula DRIFT Championship. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport.Formula DRIFT has the most viewed drifting livestream in the world, catering to more than six million fans in 2018. The series is featured on CBS Sports in the USA and distributed globally by IMG Media, reaching more than 400 million households. The new partnership with Facebook means Formula DRIFT also has access to more than 2.3 billion active monthly users around the world.For a competition schedule, ticket information and livestream, visit https://www.formulad.com/



