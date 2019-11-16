Magi Helena, Acclaimed Astrologer, Releases Her Astrology Forecast for Thanksgiving

Magi Helena, Acclaimed Astrologer

Magi Helena reveals all in her new forecast for the upcoming holiday.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How do the stars align for the Thanksgiving holiday? Very well on the day itself, not so well in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, according to acclaimed astrologer Magi Helena.

“During Thanksgiving week, a Sun-Lilith parallel in the Geocentric Declinations dampens spirits, while a Grand Cross in the Heliocentric Longitudes with Mercury, Sedna, Lilith and the Saturn-Chiron midpoint could create potentially-heartbreaking issues with communication," warns Magi Helena. "Keep it clean and keep it clear on these difficult days, keep a low profile, and don’t stir up any trouble. If you are preparing to entertain for Thanksgiving, plan, shop, and cook well ahead, keep your attitude positive, and know that the stars shift into better patterns by Thanksgiving day.”

Helena continues, “On Thanksgiving day, a Sun-Pallas conjunction in the Geocentric Longitudes should help things go as planned; Earth enhancements by Jupiter in the Heliocentric Longitudes – both in Zodiac 12 and in Zodiac 7 – should help keep things smooth and upbeat. So, despite a difficult lead-in to the holiday, you can expect a fairly laid-back and relaxed celebration.”

Check out Magi Helena’s November 2019 Forecast video here: https://youtu.be/KCxYxGWb5CE

Celebrity astrologer Magi Helena has clients across the US and in 40 countries worldwide. Helena’s “Your Daily Astrology” column is syndicated to hundreds of newspapers throughout the United States and internationally, with a daily readership in the millions. Helena is 1 of 2 practicing Certified Magi Astrologers and the only woman with the highest certification in Magi Astrology, and is one of the authors and instructors of the Magi Astrology Certification Program.

Helena is also the inventor of Star-Timer® Personal Astrology Calendars and Love-Stars® Love Compatibility Reports, and is the author of two books: Build Your Dream Life, and How To Sing the Uni·Verse. Helena is the winner of the 2019 Best of Los Angeles award for Best Astrologer and is a member of Mensa, the High IQ Society.



