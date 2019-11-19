James Ernest Brown, and co-authors Drs. Hurtak, receive national recognition through the NEW YORK CITY BIG BOOK AWARD®

Giza's Industrial Complex book cover James Ernest Brown (c) Drs. J.J. & Desiree Hurtak (c)

The NEW YORK CITY BIG BOOK AWARD recognized Giza’s Industrial Complex: Ancient Egypt’s Electrical Power & Gas Generating Systems as a Distinguished Favorite.

We are proud to announce the diversity of the 2019 Winners and Distinguished Favorites in our annual New York City Big Book Award.” — Gabrielle Olczak, Awards Sponsor

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence. Giza’s Industrial Complex: Ancient Egypt’s Electrical Power & Gas Generating Systems, by James Ernest Brown and Drs. J.J. and Desiree Hurtak, was honored as a Distingushhed Favorite in the new non-fiction category in the contest.In their stunning thesis the authors propose that ancient Egyptians developed and controlled an elaborate power and energy-generating system centered around the Giza Plateau and as far south as Abydos. They believe underground structures, channels, and cavities that surround ancient pyramid structures were part of an immense industrial complex, including gigantic earth batteries. Egyptian pyramids were connected to the Nile River, and there is physical evidence that water and gases circulated through their passageways and chambers by way of manmade channels both above and below ground. The authors believe the evidence indicates the Great Pyramid had the ability to electrically charge, or change, the molecular structure of water, giving it unique properties.New York, NY -- Once again, in 2019, the New York City Big Book Award achieved worldwide participation. Entries remained impressive. Book submissions streamed in from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. Cities across the globe such as Bangkok, Cape Town, London, Los Angeles, Nagaski and New York were represented in the 2019 entries. Winners were recognized globally from Australia, Cambodia, Canada, England and the United States of America. The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected New York City Big Book Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence."We are proud to announce the diversity of the 2019 Winners and Distinguished Favorites in our annual New York City Big Book Award," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. Included are New York Times bestseller author Lev Grossman's "The Magicians: Alice's Story," a graphic novel, to the independent publisher Fig Tree Books' "A River Could be a Tree," a memoir by Angela Himsel. Categories featured a wide variety of subjects. "Ephphatha," a nonfiction account of a deaf boy's rise to Ivy League basketball; to a young adult fiction title "The Adventures of Jules Khan," a story about Muslim superheros were amongst the 2019 New York City Big Book Award Winner and Distinguished Favorite respectively. Excellent books exist globally, regardless of where the author resides or the culture. "We are happy to highlight these books, recognize their excellence, and share their achievements." said Olczak.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.