Mexico : Technical Assistance Report-Public Investment Management Assessment
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.
Publication Date:
November 15, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The Federation of Mexico, with 31 States and Mexico City, has a population of 129 million people with large and diverse infrastructure needs. Successive Mexican governments have recognized the importance of public investment for promoting economic growth and have given priority to infrastructure needs in the National Development Plan and the National Infrastructure Program. Some progress has been made; however, large infrastructure needs remain.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/339
English
Publication Date:
November 15, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513520148/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MEXEA2019003
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
81
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.