Mexico : Technical Assistance Report-Public Investment Management Assessment

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

Publication Date:

November 15, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Federation of Mexico, with 31 States and Mexico City, has a population of 129 million people with large and diverse infrastructure needs. Successive Mexican governments have recognized the importance of public investment for promoting economic growth and have given priority to infrastructure needs in the National Development Plan and the National Infrastructure Program. Some progress has been made; however, large infrastructure needs remain.