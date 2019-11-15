There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,364 in the last 365 days.

Mexico : Technical Assistance Report-Public Investment Management Assessment

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

November 15, 2019

The Federation of Mexico, with 31 States and Mexico City, has a population of 129 million people with large and diverse infrastructure needs. Successive Mexican governments have recognized the importance of public investment for promoting economic growth and have given priority to infrastructure needs in the National Development Plan and the National Infrastructure Program. Some progress has been made; however, large infrastructure needs remain.

Country Report No. 19/339

English

November 15, 2019

9781513520148/1934-7685

1MEXEA2019003

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

81

