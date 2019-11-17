VapeOnly vPipe Mini Kit Brings Classic Back

VapeOnly vPipe Mini Kit Unboxing Vpipe Mini Four Colors

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, November 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- VapeOnly often comes up with original products and the VapeOnly vPipe Mini kit is one of them. After the excellent VapeOnly Aura AIO Starter Kit and the VapeOnly vPipe III Ebony E-Pipe, the new model has all the ingredients to become a new vape hit: it is affordable, well-constructed, and user-friendly.VapeOnly vPipe Mini KitThe vPipe Mini Kit by VapeOnly can be purchased in most popular vaping stores for about $25. The box contains the following:• Battery• Atomizer• USB Cable• User Manual• Warranty Card• Extra o-ringsBuild Quality and SpecsThe VapeOnly vPipe Mini is draw-activated, suitable for both beginners and advanced vapers. Materials used are zinc alloy, PCTG, and chrome-plated Brass and the device hosts a 360mAh battery that can be fully charged in just 45 minutes. There is an LED light and every time you use the vPipe Mini, the LED lights up and you can see the word “only” pulsating. The LED also flashes when it detects low voltage, short-circuit or if you puff for more than 10 seconds. Good safety measures to have.The vPipe is well-crafted with a size of 129 x 22 x 21.5 mm and the design is actually very similar to a regular vape pen but mimicking the pipe bowl at one end of the device.On top of the battery, there is a 510 connector. The atomizer that comes with the vPipe has a built-in coil reading at 1.0 ohm. Also, there is a small non-adjustable bottom airflow designed for a mouth-to-lung vape, but it is not too tight. Of course, the device is refillable; Just unscrew the mouthpiece and fill it up. The capacity of the atomizer can hold up to 1.5ml of e-liquid which is enough to keep you vaping for a long time. A basic and comfortable refill system with just one problem: losing the mouthpiece accidentally while refilling. Please don’t because the whole vPipe will be useless!PerformanceI have reviewed several pod mods and some of them didn’t deliver a good flavor. However, the VapeOnly vPipe Mini does. Considering that there are no settings, buttons or adjustments possible, this E-Pipe is able to blow some decent clouds and let you enjoy some complex flavors. Several types of e-liquids were tested. I started with a blueberry popcorn flavor with 70VG/30PG. Despite the density, the atomizer was able to drain it with no issues. Nonetheless, I would recommend to use 50VG/50PG and salt nicotine e-liquids. I also tried CBD e-liquid in this device, and the flavor and throat hit were very satisfying.Pros & ConsPros• Stylish design• Portable and compact• User-friendly• Good value for money• Good flavor• Decent vapor productionCons• Occasional gurgles• The LED light can be a bit annoyingConclusionI don’t see any good reason why you shouldn’t pick a VapeOnly vPipe Mini Kit if you fancy the look. As I previously said, it is classy, affordable, user-friendly and it comes from a known brand. If you are a novice user, it would suit you perfectly and if you are an experienced vaper with a craving for something new, then here you have an original backup device to vape a stealth vape with salt nic e-liquid.

vPipe Mini Review by Onz Vape



