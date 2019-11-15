New All-Weather Radar Sensors from OmniPreSense

IP67 rated enclosure protects from extreme weather conditions

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- OmniPreSense Corporation, an innovative supplier of Short-Range Radar (SRR) sensors, today announces a new family of radar sensors in all-weather enclosures. The OPS724x family of radar sensors are meant for mounting outdoors in the harshest of weather environments.The new radar sensors include both Doppler and FMCW versions capable of reporting speed, direction, and range of objects up to 100m (328 ft.) away. The radar sensors are enclosed within an IP67 rated enclosure and operate over a -40° to +85°C temperature range. Unlike other technologies, radar operates in rain, dust, and snow and the IP67 enclosure protects the internal electronics from these extremes of weather.The new family of products include the OPS7242-A and OPS7243-A Doppler radars and the OPS7243-C FMCW & Doppler 2D radar sensor. The family of sensors utilize the simple API found on other OmniPreSense radar sensors and are powered over a USB interface. A small form factor makes them easy to mount on poles or walls and an optional mounting bracket is available.“We’re proud to announce the availability of these new radar sensors for mounting anywhere outdoors,” commented Rob Frizzell, CEO and co-founder of OmniPreSense. “They support Smart City traffic monitoring to improve traffic flow and provide for a greener economy.”Pricing and AvailabilityThe OPS724x family of sensors are priced from $385 to $425 in single unit quantities and are available now. They can be ordered from the company website at www.omnipresense.com or from the company’s worldwide distribution partner, Mouser Based in San Jose, CA, OmniPreSense provides short range radar for sensing a safer world. OmniPreSense is a Techstars funded company.



