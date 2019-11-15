Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences and present a company update when noted:



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Idea Forum | Neuro/Immunology Day on Monday, November 18, 2019;





Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 3:35 pm ET; and





Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 4:00 pm GMT.

The above listed dates and times are subject to change. Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com . All webcasts will be posted for replay following the event for 30 days.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

