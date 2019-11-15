XPO Logistics Named a Disruptive Technology Leader on Freight.Tech 25 by FreightWaves

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has once again been named to the 2019 Freight.Tech 25 list of most technologically disruptive companies in the North American transportation industry.



The recognition marks XPO’s second year in a row on the Freight.Tech 25 list, which FreightWaves introduced in 2018. Sixty judges rank the companies on the FreightWaves Freight.Tech 100 list to determine the top 25 leading innovators. FreightWaves is a digital resource for data, news and commentary about the North American freight market.

Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, "The supply chain industry is ripe for disruptive thinking that creates a more efficient shipper experience, such as our digitally enabled, multimodal freight marketplace. We’re honored to once again be recognized by FreightWaves as an innovation leader in our industry, alongside other great companies.”

XPO invests approximately $550 million annually in innovation, with a global technology organization of 1,800 professionals focused on applying cutting-edge thinking to commercial practices.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,531 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

