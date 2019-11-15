Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Wealth Management Platform Market 2019-2025

A “Wealth Management Platform” is a software system designed to help people track their investment portfolios and research new investments.

The constant rise in the High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) is expected to be one of the key factors in driving the growth of the wealth management platform market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global Wealth Management Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wealth Management Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SS&C (US)
Fiserv (US)
FIS (US)
Profile Software (UK)
Broadridge (US)
InvestEdge (US)
Temenos (Switzerland)
Finantix (Italy)
SEI Investments Company (US)
Comarch (Poland)
Objectway (Italy)
Dorsum (Hungary)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Human Advisory
Robo Advisory
Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into
Reporting
Portfolio
Accounting
Trading Management

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

