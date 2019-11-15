Micro-LED Displays Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Micro-LED Displays Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Micro-LED displays are the new class of flat-panel display technology in which individual pixels are formed by an array of microscopic light-emitting diodes (LEDs). The major advantage that these have over other display technologies is the high wavelength uniformity for fine pixel pitch display. In addition, it has added advantages of less power consumption, increased brightness, ultrahigh definition picture quality, improved colour saturation, and faster response rate. This makes micro-LEDs an edge when compared to the conventional OLEDs and LCDs.

The main market drivers for micro-LEDs have come from the rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels. With electronic giants gravitating towards this relatively new technology, the R&D teams have been rolling out prototypes and innovations regarding this segment. With all the research and innovation going into these, the high cost of micro-LED displays may be a hindrance to the market and new entrants. The upsurge in demand for consumer electronics may be the most significant factor that may boost the growth of the global micro-LED displays market.

The report on the global micro-LED displays market aims to present a market study on the value and volume of the market at the global level, regional level, and company level. The data for the report has been taken from the time period 2014-19. The market players and top manufacturers of the micro-LED displays and allied technology have been covered with their total business profiles covering the production, capacity, revenue, and pricing policies. The market trends and developments have been analyzed to provide the market forecast up to the year 2025.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation has been done by the report to look into the various market components and their performance in the overall market. The micro-LED displays submarkets have been studied in a segment-wise analysis based on the production, revenue, consumption, and market share. The market segmentation based on type:

Large-scale Display - used in hoardings and for public spaces usage.

Small & Medium-sized Display - used for commercial and domestic use.

Micro-Display - used in device monitors and small-sized gadgets.

The market segmentation based on the application includes all the kings of gadgets and devices that make use of micro-LED displays. These are divided into the following consumer electronics:

Smartphone & Tablet

TV

PC & laptop

Smartwatch

Others

Regional Overview

The regions in the global flexible firestop sealant report that have been given by the geographical segmentation are the Asia-Pacific region, North and South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The main points that have been covered in the regional analysis carried out are the regional market size, production data, apparent consumption, and import and export data. The other aspects such as the regional market demand and trade information have been included in this report. The key players operating in each of these regions with their manufacturing plants and the area covered are also mentioned. For each of the manufacturing sites, the capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the global market have been provided.

Industry News

The Chinese LED producer Sanan Optoelectronics has developed 10x20 micron LED devices (micro-LEDs) and is offering sample chips and testing data for microLED display makers. The company aims to produce these micro-LED chips on 6" wafers rather than the conventional 4” wafers to reduce production costs. Earlier in April 2019, Sanan had signed a contract with the Gedian Economic and Technological Development Zone in China's Hubei Province to set up a $1.78 billion Mini-LED and Micro-LED production site.

