The Cute Cyclops Releases The Christmas Cuties Collection

CHIHUAHUA, CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Gaby Baeza from The Cute Cyclops is releasing the brand new Christmas Cuties Collection, and each pattern has been carefully written and tested individually by the designer herself. The Christmas Cuties Amigurumi Patterns Collection will be released on November 16th, 2019.The Cute Cyclops is known for helping crocheters, especially amigurumi makers, make magic from their own hands.Thus, for the first time, Gaby Baeza has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular amigurumi patterns. The new Christmas Cuties Collection is scheduled to go live on November 16th, 2019.The Collection will be exclusively sold on the website cutecyclops.etsy.com where the limited patterns are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.These patterns are designed to evoke Christmas joy and cozy feelings that make crocheters feel as though they were living in a seasonal movie!Several products come in holiday colors to capitalize on today’s trends. They are written in perfect English US crochet terminology and translated to Spanish by the designer herself.The Cute Cyclops’ patterns are made with extreme attention to detail and with a particular approach which comes from the designer’s 12+ years of crocheting and designing, which means amigurumi makers will be able to replicate professional looking crocheted dolls fast and easily, while also relaxing and rejoicing from the amazing doll they are creating.Her Collection also includes the finished dolls in very limited supplies.Each individual pattern has its own name. A few examples are:• Cinnamon the Unicorn• Butterscotch the Sloth• Eggnog the Llama• Peppermint the Fawn• Fruitcake the BunnyThe Christmas Cuties Amigurumi Pattern Collection ranges in price from $6.50 to $22 US dollars.Gaby Baeza is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.For more information about The Christmas Cuties Collection or for an interview with Gaby Baeza, please write to gaby@thecutecyclops.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About The Cute CyclopsGaby Baeza started designing amigurumi dolls after her third baby was born and she was faced with a dilemma. She wanted her kids to have the cutest, most adorable, easy to make, personalized and handmade dolls. After many weeks of teaching herself how to make amigurumi and after many months of creating dozens of amigurumi dolls by hand, Gaby Baeza’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the crocheted dolls industry.



