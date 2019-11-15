‘Unmistakably You’ Graphic Apparel Collection to Launch from Expressivity Studios

An Apparel line based on individuality, environmentally conscious and ethically sourced garments

Being able to offer unique graphic apparel of top quality,environmentally friendly and ethically sourced, has always been our goal and this collection has firmly met, if not exceeded, that goal.” — Misty Kennedy-Walst/CEO

ALPHEN AAN DEN RIJN, NETHERLANDS, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expressivity Studios today announced ‘Unmistakably You’, a new collection of eco-friendly, ethically produced graphic tees, sweatshirts, and hoodies. ‘Unmistakably You’ is graphic apparel collection that offers a new way for individuals to express themselves in new and fun ways.All graphic designs are created in-house, and focus on self-expression, inclusiveness, and representation. Expressivity Studios wants everyone to feel at home in their brand, accepted and valued, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, country of origin, ethnicity or race.All garments are printed using DTG technology with Okeo TEK certified, water-based inks and shipped using 100% recycled materials. At this time, Expressivity Studios partners with Two Fifteen LTD for production and shipping. Two Fifteen shares Expressivity Studios' ecological and ethical philosophy, and any garments not meeting their rigorous quality standards are donated to local organizations to help those who need it most, as well as reducing waste.Expressivity Studios apparel uses Stanley/Stella garments for their lines. Their choice was based on the following factors• All garments are 100% Organic Cotton or a combination of Organic Cotton and Recycled Polyester• Okeo TEX Standard 100, OCS Blended, OCS 100, GOTS, and GOTS 85 Certification• Fair Wear Foundation membership‘Unmistakably You’ will be available at Expressivity Studios starting 20 November 2019, and ships to Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. For more information on ‘Unmistakably You’, the company, and Expressivity Studios' operation philosophy, please visit our website

A Brand New Collection: Are You Ready?



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.